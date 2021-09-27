Must have jewellery storage organizers

All of us jewellery fanatics keep collecting beautiful accessories regularly, on seeing a great deal or an exquisite piece. Often, our collections are larger than the added surplus of all the jewellery our friends own combined. However, it may pose a problem when trying to select a piece for a special occasion, as so much choice and the chaos of finding the one right piece can be daunting. It is therefore essential to have a jewellery organizer or two, for segregating jewellery to keep them within our visual boundary and refrain from losing a few here and there. Our specially curated list will help you make the perfect choice and that too, within a moderate price range.

1. Elephant Décor Wooden Box

This beautiful signature piece in wood is perfect for storing your valuables. The hexagonal body lined with a red velvet base in the interior gives a very vintage royal vibe. The elephant motifs and the gold handle make it easy to carry and all these benefits in this one box makes it a must have!

PRICE: ₹ 530

2. Glass and Metal Compartment

This glass compartment stores earrings, chains, rings and even small makeup essentials. The transparency and the option to keep it open makes it the perfect addition to keep on your dressing table/ beauty corner. The material is durable and the quality is impeccable which makes it a star product for gifting on Valentine's Day and Wedding Anniversaries.

PRICE: ₹ 800

3. Pink PU Leather Organizer

This multifaceted organizer has a double layer design, the first layer has 5 hangers of different shapes, the second layer with 3 big grids, and the 8 small girds. The velvet lining throughout makes it safe for storing your jewellery without any fear of scratching or damage. Buy it as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 899

4. Floral Carved Soapstone Box

Looking for the perfect birthday gift for a loved one? This intricately carved jewellery box is going to win their hearts for sure! The floral carving in soapstone has been hand crafted to perfection by Indian artisans using traditional skills. This exquisite piece is a must have in your collection, so grab it as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 899

5. Grey Velvet Compartment

This grey compartmentalised box can easily store chains, earrings, rings, cufflinks, etc. With its neat trays, this box will keep all valuables organized and displayed in one place. The display jewellery tray has two locks which can make it easy to open and carry to ensure your jewellery’s safety. The visible clear glass lid can display your stored jewelries while keeping them dust-free.

PRICE: ₹ 599

6. Three-Tiered Wooden Box

Jewellery hoarders, this one’s for you! This tree tiered quality heritage piece is the best option to store everything in one place. Ample space is provided in each of the levels with a clasp lock to seal it. The box alone, is a very artsy piece to look at which will definitely elevate the aesthetic of the place wherever it is stored.

PRICE: ₹ 599

