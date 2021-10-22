Must have Karwa Chauth essentials for gleaming the night to perfection

To all the lovely wives out there planning to fast for their dear husbands, it is that time of year when you can reminisce about your wedding day. Karwa Chauth is around the corner so pick the dazzling red outfit, jewellery and everything that makes you look not less than a newly married woman. That's all about you, but what about the Karwa Chauth pooja samagri that you need? Not to worry! We bring Karwa Chauth essentials for gleaming the night to perfection.

1. Decorative Pooja Thali Set

This stainless steel pooja thali set is a pack of 6 decorative pieces that you need on the eve of Karwa Chauth. It contains a channi, diya, thali, lota and 2 bowls. After the purchase of this set, you might cherish some beautiful memories of the day a little more.

2. Brass Karva Lota

This brass karva lota is a multipurpose essential for all kinds of festivals, pooja or occasions. Karva Lota has more importance on Karwa Chauth as the husband helps you to break your fast with the sip of water stored in it. The significance of this lota can be traced back to history.

3. Clay Karwa Chauth Karwa

Mithi ka karwa or rightly called as terracotta red karwa has a trace in your spiritual journey. Any liquid or solid food stored in this clay karwa is said to be auspicious. What’s better than using this karwa on the most auspicious day of celebrating the bond of a husband and wife?

4. Earthen Clay Diyas

Diyas have great importance in all the festivals. It highlights wealth and prosperity. Lighting a diya on the day of Karwa Chauth is a part of ritual. One should place the diya in the channi and look at the moon. Then this diya has to be placed over the stored water while praying to the moon. These multicoloured earthen clay diyas can aid the diya to stay lit for a longer time with the correct amount of oil or ghee.

5. Karwa Chauth Samagri Set

This set contains a total 27 pieces for nailing the Karwa Chauth night. One can buy all the pooja essentials by purchasing this samagri set to ensure that you don't miss anything. This set comes with 1 karwa chauth calendar, 1 karwa, 2 diyas, a thali, 16 shringar sindoor, bindi, kumkum and mangalsutra.

Celebrate the unbreakable bond with your husband without missing any pooja essential. Make this Karwa Chauth a memorable day with the purchase of these artistic pooja samagri.

