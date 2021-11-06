Must have office stationery under Rs 499

Office supplies vanish in a matter of days be it your stapler pins, pens, paper clips, sticky notes, et cetera. You must keep them stocked well in advance to avoid encountering those awkward moments when your boss asks for a paper clip and you’re out of them and then having to cut a sorry figure. Our list of must have supplies will surely aid you in buying the best stuff and that too within the price range of Rs. 499 which makes it an unmissable deal. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Mesh Desk Organizer

Keep your office essentials and desk space organized in the 3 divided compartments in this office supply caddy. The organizer is perfect for holding important notepads, separate pens, pencils, rulers and scissors. Shallow compartments hold clips, thumb tacks, erasers and other small supplies. This desk tray organizer maximizes desktop space and keeps supplies out of the way but easy to find.

PRICE: ₹ 299

2. Stationery Gift Set

Is your relative or a close friend moving into a new office after bagging their dream job? Gift them this utilitarian set which comes with a stapler, staple remover, paper punch, staples and tape dispenser. The pop colour neon makes it all the more attractive and the price makes it a deal that is too hard to miss!

PRICE: ₹ 229

3. Eco-Friendly Stationery Set

This product is a diary style desk organizer which comes with all kinds of stationery. It includes a calendar, highlighter, notepad, paper clips, sharpener, eraser, stapler, sticky notes, pen and the outer box. It is ideal for managers, school college students and professionals alike. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 349

4. 2 Drawers Set Organiser

This storage solution is specially designed keeping ease of use in mind – the sturdy frame is easy to assemble and each drawer differentiator fits perfectly in place while ensuring smooth movement. Now separate your stuff without the worry of jumbling things up or losing the tiny products here and there.

PRICE: ₹ 497

5. Pen Holder (4 Pack)

The practical and stylish black storage pen holder is an elegant container for storing pens, scissors, rulers or kitchen utensils. The hollow mesh design, rounded corners aid for easy cleaning or handling and it has a large capacity and small footprint. You can place pencils, pens, rulers, erasers, scissors and other office stationery to create an organized office environment.

PRICE: ₹ 379

6. Office Stationery Kit

This set comes with 2 ball pens, 1 ice text liner, 1 glue stick, 1 correction pen, 1 bold permanent marker, 1 fine permanent marker. It would make a perfect starter kit for a new joiner or as a replenishment aid. Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 120

