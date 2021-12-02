Must have table lamps for when pulling an all-nighter before an exam

Table lamps create a cosy ambience like no other. Easy to assemble, place and use, they come in a plethora of shapes and designs to accommodate the needs of your room/ corner. Whether you’re looking for a minimal, solid coloured table lamp or a rustic and artsy variant, be sure to check the following list out! So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Rechargeable Table Lamp

This rechargeable white table lamp for table-top reading and other work comes with 40 LED lights and an adjustable brightness switch. The light provides 360-degree lighting along with three colour option modes available: warm white, cool day light and golden yellow light.

PRICE: ₹ 899

2. Sheesham Wood Polyvinyl Table Lamp

This unique pyramid shaped square tapered lamp has been artistically handcrafted in Sheesham wood. The base has a natural brown colour and cream shade contrasting giving it a sheen. The base has velvet pasted at the bottom which makes it all the more rustic looking and regal.

PRICE: ₹ 1099

3. Black Metal Table Lamp

The metal table lamp is designed for a modern and elegant look for interiors aiming for a cosy vibe. The fabric of the lamp shade is a soft textured piece that’s minimal yet statement worth. Go get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 739

4. 6-Watt Rechargeable LED Table Lamp

The rechargeable lantern is sturdy and durable, with a built-in battery that gives you upto 15 hours of strong light, and 20 hours of dimmer light, depending on your need. It's easy to assemble body ensures that you can utilise it to the maximum, adding style to your desk space, providing a 180° light coverage.

PRICE: ₹ 1199

5. Himalayan Salt Lamp

In addition to adding beauty to the home, Himalayan salt lamps help clean indoor air and improve respiratory health via natural ionization. They also aid in restoring well-being by reducing the effects of moodiness, feelings of anxiety, insomnia, allergies and colds.

PRICE: ₹ 949

6. Classic Rechargeable Table Lamp

This rechargeable black table lamp for table-top reading and other work is an absolute must have. Its lights resist heating up and last for 3 hours if used under the strongest light setting and 81 hours if used under weak light setting. The light also comes with a USB cable for charging the battery which takes around 6 hours.

PRICE: ₹ 683

