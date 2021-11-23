Must have wind chimes to keep the positive energy flowing in your homes

Vaastu shastra and feng shui are definitely some things to keep in mind while decorating your home. They not only keep the positive energy flowing but also help suppress ill luck. Similarly, the concept of wind chimes is loosely based on this. They help balance the wind and sound energies to help you and your home flourish. So, be sure to check out our list of must-have wind chimes which will complement your homes perfectly.

1. Metal Wind Chimes (Silver)

This wind chime will delight your senses with its rich and soothing tones. Featuring a beautiful powder coat finish, these silver aluminium tubes look stylish against the silvery shine of the wind catcher. It is ideal for the patio, garden, backyard or anywhere you wish to add beautiful melodies and wonderful chimes.

PRICE: ₹ 749

2. Wood Copper Wind Chime

Wooden wind chimes are known to bring good luck and are suitable for hanging in your balcony, garden, pathway, rooms, and other places. All the materials are high strength copper, high quality wood and a tough rope which can resist the erosion of wind and water. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 449

3. Wooden Handcrafted Wind Chime

This lightweight and colourful wind chime is perfect for your home if you have traditional interiors. Crafted in superior quality, this paint doesn’t chip easily and the strands holding the bells are sturdy enough. Grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 113

4. Classic 18 Tubes Wind Chime

This spiral wind chime is hand-made, with 18 colourful aluminium tubes. From the ring to the bottom hanger, the entire wind chime is 30 inches. Each metal tube has its own unique tone in the event of a collision. Enjoy great music and soothe your body and mind by the peace melody it plays.

PRICE: ₹ 999

5. Wind Chime (Golden)

This wood and gold wind chime is a classic piece with a mixture of cylindrical tubes and hanging bells. It is crafted keeping feng shui rules in mind and will surely keep the positive energy flowing in your home.

PRICE: ₹ 539

6. Bell Wind Chime

Hang this set of glazy wind chime bells in the balcony or at the entrance of the house to accentuate its beauty. The slightest breeze will cause a melodious soothing tinkling sound and the bright blue glaze of the chimes will add life to your house. This is definitely a piece of attraction which will sweep your guests off their feet.

PRICE: ₹ 409

