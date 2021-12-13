Nativity sets to uplift your Christmas decor

Christmas brings sheer joy and happiness to everyone. It is the festival of experiencing the joy of sharing, caring, surprising and remembering Lord Jesus. The tale of Jesus Christ’s birth is called nativity. Christmas decor, greeting cards, presents and the nativity sets reminds one of the gift of Jesus and the facts surrounding his birth. Jesus’s nativity features infant Jesus, his mother Mary, father Joseph and other characters like shepherds, sheeps and angels.

Here are a few handpicked nativity sets that could help you in uplifting your Christmas decor at home.

1. Traditional wooden nativity set

This nativity set is perfect to feel the holistic vibe of Christmas better. The set contains handmade wooden hut, infant Jesus, mother Mary, his father Joseph and animals to create a mesmerising reverent scene. It is finely crafted with wood and marble dust. You can place this nativity set beneath the Christmas tree, on the table or on a mantle.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 530

2. Christmas Nativity Crib Set

The story of Jesus’s birth depicted in Christmas has a special significance. A nativity tale of Jesus will remind everyone of the holiday season. This set consists of all the characters present at the time of Jesus’s birth. Right from angels, animals to wisemen, this nativity set is all that you need to feel the holy vibe of Christmas. You can create your own manger and place these characters with ease.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 499

3. Christmas Crib Set

This Christmas Crib Set is a perfect Christmas decor set to show deep solemn respect to Lord Jesus. Christmas is incomplete without mentioning the story of Jesus’s birth. He was born in the manger and you should definitely create the holistic scene of Jesus’s birth at your home. You need no additional decorative elements if you own this crib set.

Price: Rs. 5000

Deal: Rs. 3999

4. Candle shaped nativity set

Lighting candles amid the Christmas festivities will help you to get closer to the religious ceremonies. You place this candle on a mantel or can also carry it along with you for religious prayers. What a sheer bliss to feel the nativity of Lord Jesus in an easy peasy way.

Price: Rs. 1059

Deal: Rs. 395

5. Marble Nativity Figurine Set

This Figurine set will remind you of the holy night when Jesus was born. You can create a beautiful manger setting with artificial fodder, shrubs, bush and place these figurines easily. Don't forget to create the Christmasy vibe with fairy or snowflake lights.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 998

There are multiple Christmas decorative items available in today’s era. But you must pay heed to the holistic approach of Christmas. Feel the reverent and holistic night in a better way by setting up the nativity at home. Nevertheless, they will remind you of the holiday season by unwrapping immense joy and happiness.

