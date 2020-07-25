Nursery Décor: 7 ways to design your baby’s room

Thinking of designing your baby’s room? Check out these nursery décor ideas perfect for the new arrival.

Are you planning to design a stylish nursery for your little bundle of joy? There is so much planning that goes into designing a baby’s room. From the bassinet to the crib, where should each item go has to be decided beforehand to make sure that when the baby arrives, you have everything within reach to attend to them. But that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. A baby’s room can still be full of style and playfulness.

With some creativity and planning, it is possible to decorate your baby’s room the way you want. Plus, this might be your only chance to have some opinions in decorating their room before they are old enough to give an opinion on everything. If you’re not sure where to start and what to include, then we might be able to help in that sphere.

Without further ado, let’s look at the décor ideas for your baby’s room.

1- The first thing to keep in mind is that a baby’s room should always have enough space to include the basic necessities. For instance, a crib should always be there. From nappies to baby wipes to clothing - the things you will need for your little one should be within reach.

2- If you’re decorating on a budget, you can DIY the walls. Use stencilled wallpaper or silhouette art. Print the silhouettes of your choice, cut them out and stick them against a solid backdrop.

3- Be creative with the crib. It doesn’t necessarily have to be plain and white. You can add chic and sleek cribs to give the room a modern touch. Choose a crib, keeping in mind the vibe of the whole room.

4- Add more warmth and love into the nursery by incorporating items gifted by your loved ones if it suits your taste and décor.

5- You will be spending the first two years mostly sleeping in your baby’s room. So, install a comfortable chair that will help you breastfeed and be the place where you can sit when you’re trying to stop them from crying.

6- Don’t forget that the baby will spend most of his time looking at the ceiling. Choose vibrant and playful colours to give it a whimsical feel. You can also choose a theme like fantasy or nautical for give the room a unique touch.

7- You cannot forget the toys. You will probably buy a lot of them before the baby arrives, if you haven’t already. You can install a set of shelves for a neat display. It will also help you keep the toys off the floor and your baby away from germs.

