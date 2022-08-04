6 Best outdoor patio rugs to spruce up your space

All of us dream of having elegant and charming interiors, but why not the outdoor space which also makes an important part of our home? Whether you want to catch some rays in the morning, spend your lazy afternoon beside a pool, or just play board games with your kids in the evening, an outdoor patio rug is all you need to make the most of your time outdoors. Steeped in modern aesthetics, patio rugs can transform the look of your home. They can liven up your outdoor space and give it a stylish upgrade. Regardless, of what style you prefer, be it classic or contemporary flair, below we have put down a list of aesthetically pleasing outdoor rugs to amp up your patio space.

Here are the 6 best outdoor patio rugs to adorn your space.

Scroll through to discover your options.

1. GENIMO 5'x8' Outdoor Rug for Patio

The soft, vibrant blue and white rug will bring a luxe flavor to your outdoor space. Made of tightly woven plastic straws, this rug is not just durable but low-maintenance too. Plus, it is lightweight, breathable, and easy to fold. Be it wind, sun, or rays, this rug can withstand anything! Moreover, it comes with a carry bag for greater convenience.

Price:$35.99

Buy Now

2. Reversible Mats - Plastic Straw Rug

When it comes to color-coding, a striking black and white combination not just harmoniously blends in space but has the great aesthetic ability to stand out too. And if you are someone who likes to constantly change your decor, then, this reversible rug would just fit the bill. This patterned rug can be used on a plain, boring patio to add some interest to the space. Made from polypropylene, this rug is sturdy yet has a comfortable feel. From camping to an outdoor party, this rug is suitable for a range of activities.

Price:$28.99

Buy Now

3. Wefavor Rug Plastic Straw Rug

While ordinary plastic patio rugs get frayed over time, this one is heat treated to avoid getting frayed ends. It is strong yet soft and comfortable underfoot, that's what makes it kids and pet-friendly too. This waterproof rug is easy to fold, and store and doesn't take up a lot of space. The best part about it is that it's fade-proof and will not get damaged by sun rays. Oh yes, it's perfect for all weather. The outdoor patio rug has a timeless design and is reversible too.

Price:$51.99

Buy Now

4. Nourison Aloha Floral Blue Multicolor

The motley of colors on this lotus-patterned patio rug will perpetuate a joyous mood. The multicolored, floral rug has a flat weave surface design with cut pile patterns. It makes for a warm, elegant setup and will definitely make you want to spend all your time outdoors. This outdoor patio rug has a rectangular shape and thus is suitable for most spaces.

Price:$64.86

Buy Now

5. HEBE Reversible Outdoor Rugs

If you are someone who loves experimenting then this geometric pattered, reversible patio rug is just for you! It has an alluring design and is lightweight as well. Apart from that, it is environment-friendly too, as it is made from recycled plastic straws. It is durable, water-resistant, and super-comfortable. Also, it's easy to maintain, stain-resistant, and can be folded into a compact size. Trust us, it will transform your space and is perfect for your next outdoor, get-together.

Price:$29.99

Buy Now

6. Dormot Outdoor Rug

Add some Bohemian touch to your space with this two-sided, inverted design patio rug. It seamlessly blends function and style. Made from 100 percent, recycled polypropylene, it is created using the machine-woven technique that meticulously binds the seams and prevents abrasion. This rug bears a geometric design and the blue and white combination gives a light and airy feel to the space. Lightweight and waterproof, this rug has a portable design and comes with a bag for easy storage.

Price:$38.88

Buy Now

Outdoor patio rugs can add vibrancy, a sense of freshness, and aesthetic style to your space. These functional pieces would look stunning in just any space.

