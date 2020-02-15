Outdoor Plants: Here are the best outdoor plants to kick start gardening

Thinking about gardening? Check out some of the popular outdoor plants for beginning gardening.

Thinking about doing outdoor gardening? It is crucial as you have to choose plants according to the weather, pamper them for better growth, water them and keep them under sunlight according to the season; keep the plants safe from bugs, fertilise it, etc. Not all plants are good for outdoor gardening. Some of the outdoor plants are Sweet Potato Vine, Coleus, Scaevola, Daylilies, etc. but there are several others as well. So, here we have provided a list of plants perfect for outdoor gardening. Check them out below.



Geraniums

Geraniums are perfect for the summer season and available in various colour range. This plant is always loved by gardeners. Geraniums can survive even with limited water.



Petunias

Petunias are available in lemon yellow, green, pink, purple shades. This plant can do self-cleaning. To give it a better growth, Petunias should be fertilised and watered regularly.

Sedums

Sedums are versatile which range from short groundcovers to midsize clumping plants. They need some extra care once you plant them. So, check regularly if the soil has dried up and water them accordingly. Cut the plants after flowering to keep their shape intact.

Hostas

Hostas are available in green, yellow-green and blue-grey colours and others. This plant is easy to grow and take care of. But they often attract slugs to them, which can be controlled by natural repellents like tea tree oil.



Coral Bells

Coral Bells range from evergreen to semi-evergreen colours and they are also easy to grow in your garden. These plants love full sunlight except the lime-green coloured ones that prefer a little shade. Predominantly, hostas are loved for its flowers which attract hummingbirds.

Weigela

This shrub type of plant is loved by hummingbirds and butterflies for its beautiful bell-shaped flowers. These are always preferred by gardeners as they need very low maintenance.

Mint

Mint is a herb that is perfect for beginners. This tends to spread on its location, so plant it accordingly. For the usage of mint in culinary, keep one thing in mind- peppermint is good in tea and spearmint is better in summer mojito.



Verbena

This summer plant is the perfect choice for flowers. Verbena comes in white, pink and purple colours.

