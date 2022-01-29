Ovens you should invest in to spice up your baking game

Get on your heat resistance gloves because soon you are going to spice up your baking game. If you are a die heart lover of baked delicacies and wondering how to bake till perfection, then you have landed on the right page. We bring to you ovens that are worth investing in.

1. Philips HD6975/00 25 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill

This oven has in total three cooking capabilities namely baking, grilling and toasting. It is widely known as OTG. It comes with a one touch preheat functionality for easy usage. The Philips HD6975/00 25 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill provides you with a toaster grill, baking tray, grill rack, tong, crumb tray and skewer rods to liven up the baker in you.

Price: Rs. 8095

Deal: Rs. 6499

Buy Now

2. Borosil Prima 42 L Oven Toaster & Griller

This Borosil Prima 42 L Oven Toaster and Griller comes with a motorised rotisserie and convection heating technology. It has in total 6 heating modes that live upto your baking needs and necessities. In order to get desired results, the brightly lit interiors of the OTG will help you to monitor your dish while it's baking.

Price: Rs. 10440

Deal: Rs. 8482

Buy Now

3. Bajaj Majesty 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

The Bajaj Majesty 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre Oven Toaster Grill comes with a 60 minute timer and 1200W heating element for perfect bakes. It is an OTG with convection that has a stainless steel body. The transparent glass door helps you to spy on your dish everytime it is cooking in the oven.

Price: Rs. 13360

Deal: Rs. 10019

Buy Now

4. Morphy Richards OTG Besta 52L Oven Toaster Grill

Morphy Richards OTG Besta 52L Oven Toaster Grill has a motorised rotisserie and comes with a 120 minutes timer. The removable crumb tray makes cleaning sessions easier and paves way to scoop food droppings and spillage in one go. The temperature controller helps you to set the desired temperature to bake your dish completely.

Price: Rs. 13495

Deal: Rs. 11919

Buy Now

5. Croma Oven Toaster Grill 46L

This Croma Oven Toaster Grill 46L is an OTG with convection mode. It has a 90 minutes timer and 5 heating modes to ensure 100 percent baked delicacies. You can bake cakes, pizzas, lasagnes, toast meat and lots more in this one OTG.

Price: Rs. 11000

Deal: Rs. 8990

Buy Now

6. INALSA Oven Chefs Club 45BKRC OTG 45L

This INALSA Oven Chefs Club 45BKRC OTG 45L has a double glass door. This OTG is widely recommended for its quick heating and cooking feature. You don't have to wait for your pre-heating sessions. This oven is worth investing in to save time, money and at the same time you get a chance to cut down the calories.

Price: Rs. 14995

Deal: Rs. 8999

Buy Now

7. Usha CALYPSO OTG

Usha CALYPSO OTG is a turbo digital oven, toaster and griller with a 30 litre capacity. If you are looking for an oven with faster and even cooking technology, then don't waste much time to bring home this OTG. It also has a digital panel to select desired modes for fine baking.

Price: Rs. 15990

Deal: Rs. 11390

Buy Now

8. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Liters

Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Liters is known for its elegant looks and flawless features. It has high grade knobs for maximum durability and easy operations. The automatic timer-off with alarm will keep you trouble free once you set your baking time and temperature.

Price: Rs. 7895

Deal: Rs. 4599

Buy Now

Now nothing can stop you from being a baker. You can set your cookery skills and impress your guests with utmost ease. Bake cakes, cookies, cheesecakes, pizzas, grill meat or roast fresh vegetables barbeque style simply sitting at home. So which oven is finding a never-losing space in your kitchen?

Also Read: Worth gifting beauty products under Rs 2000 to surprise her with this Valentine’s Day