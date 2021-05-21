Pandemic Positivity: 4 Tips to keep your work from home space colourful, bright and vibrant

Working from home? Try these simple and budget-friendly tips and ideas to pep up your home office and add some character to it.

The pandemic has us all locked inside our houses, working from home. All of us miss the coffee breaks, the office gossip and the ‘getting ready and going to work’ routine. While most of us have gotten used to it, some of us are still trying to come to terms with the monotony and repetitiveness of it!

When you are working from home, it can get a bit boring and lonely, working without the company of your colleagues. At such times, giving your work from home a makeover and making it bright and vibrant can be effective in lifting up your spirits. So here are 4 ideas to brighten up your work from home space.

Add colourful stationery

Using quirky stationery while working from home is essential! From scented markers to bobblehead pens, buy the fanciest and the most happy-looking stationery items to make your work from home fun and interesting.

Use accessories

Most of us tend to work on our laptops or computers. So to add a pop of colour to your work from home space, you can buy accessories like a colourful and bright mouse pad or a quirky laptop cover to pep up your daily use gadgets.

Have lots of posters

Add a lot of posters to the wall of your work from home space. From motivational and inspirational ones to funny ones, buy posters that make you feel good and that boost your productivity.

Add a rug

Make your work from home space look warm and cosy by adding personal touches to it, like adding a rug. This will not only make it look homely but will also add character to the space.

