Pandemic Positivity: Redo your living area by following these 4 budget friendly ways

Pep up your living area by giving it some TLC and redoing it to brighten up your surroundings and add positivity to your abode.

Your living area is the place where all of the house members gather to spend a relaxed evening. It is the place where the magic happens! Whenever you enter the house it is the first place that you notice and thus, it needs to look good and upbeat. The living room is the heart of the home.

Since you tend to spend a lot of time in the living room, especially during the current lockdown, it only makes sense to keep changing the surroundings to please your eyes and to make it look fresh. So here are 4 budget-friendly ideas to redo your living room and give it a much-needed makeover.

Change the lighting

If you are lucky enough to have lots of natural light in your living area then make the most of it by adding sheer curtains next to the windows and planning your living room accordingly. Add yellow light in your living room to make it warm and cosy in the evenings.

Bring in those plants

If you want to give your living room a fresh and vibrant vibe on a budget, then the best way to go forward is by buying lots and lots of indoor plants. From areca palms to ferns, buy plants of different sizes and pot them in colourful pots.

Play with colours

Give a drastic makeover to your living room, by ditching the safe colours like beige, grey, white, cream, etc. and opting instead for bright and bold colours like blue, orange and red. You can also get just one wall painted in a bright colour to create a statement.

Feng Shui

Follow some Feng Shui tips while redoing your living room to attract wealth and good luck. Some tips include using furniture with round edges, making the centre table the focal point, adding metal decor and incorporating lots of natural light in the living room.

