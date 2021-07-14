Pandemic Productivity: 3 DIY ways to keep your kitchen tiles clean and grease free

Are you tired of having a dirty and utilitarian-looking kitchen? Do you want your kitchen tiles to gleam and look clean? Then check out 3 DIY ways to clean the kitchen tiles.

The kitchen is that space of the house and often ends up getting dirty, no matter how much you clean it. Sure, the kitchen is the heart of the home but it also the place where the most utilitarian tasks take place, be it cleaning or cooking, and thus, it is very easy for your kitchen tiles to get dirty and covered with grease.

If you are tired of having grease-covered kitchen tiles and want to have a sparkling clean kitchen, then check out some easy ways below to make your kitchen tiles gleam and stay grease-free forever.

1. To get rid of dirt and grout from the tiles, mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with some vinegar in a glass to make a smooth paste. Apply it on your tiles and leave it on for 30 minutes to 1 hour till the paste has dried. Clean the tiles with warm water and a wet cloth.

2. Take a handful of orange peels and mix them with ¼ cup of white vinegar. Let this mixture sit for around 2-3 weeks. Now combine this mixture with half water and use it to clean the tiles and also make your kitchen smell good.

3. Take ½ tsp of white vinegar ½ tsp rubbing alcohol and a half cup of water. To this mixture, add ½ tsp of liquid dish soap. Give this mixture a good stir and transfer it into a spray bottle to easily spray it on your kitchen tiles to get rid of any dirt, grease, or oil stains.

