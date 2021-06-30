Pandemic Productivity: 4 Ideas to decorate the walls of your home office

Check out these cool and creative ways to decorate the walls of your home office without burning a hole in your pocket.

Working from home without the chitter-chatter of your colleagues and without having the perk of dressing up and showing to work in style, can be boring and uneventful. It is perfectly natural for you to feel dreary and low, which can affect your productivity and efficiency.

At such times, setting up a home office is probably the best way to try to limit boredom and dullness by brightening up your surroundings. While setting it up, it is important to decorate your walls with bright things that motivate ad inspire you to be your best version. So here are 4 things that you can use to decorate your home office walls.

A soft board

Having a soft board on the walls of your home office is a great way to be more efficient and productive. You can use it to keep track of your daily tasks, lists and assignments.

A hanging plant

Plants bring positivity in any space. Adding some greenery to your work-from-home setup will not only make it look bright and vibrant but will also help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

Posters

You can hang some motivational posters on your walls that will help you be more efficient and productive. You can also frame these posters with the help of washi tape to make them look neat and stylish.

A dry erase board

From noting down your pending tasks to keeping a track of your daily meetings, having a dry erase board in your work-from-home setup is a great idea to boost your performance and to be more organised.

Also Read: Products you need to buy if you need to always be in front of your laptop

Share your comment ×