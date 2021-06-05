Pandemic Productivity: 4 Perennial vines that are a must have in your home garden

Perennial vines are vines that live for more than two years and are perfect to beautify your garden and add lush greenery.

Vines are a great addition to any home. They not only add colour but also provide privacy when added to a balcony. A Vine is basically any plant that has a growth habit of trailing or climbing stems, lianas or runners. Perennial vines are vines that live for more than two years.

They take a few seasons to get familiar with space and get established and require patience, love and attention. All you have to do is place them on the trellis or the railing and they will grow on it. Have a look at 4 perennial vines that you should incorporate in your home garden this year.

Climbing Hydrangea

This climber can grow even in complete shade. It takes years to establish and thus, requires patience. Climbing Hydrangea is simple to maintain and grow by attaching aerial roots to flat surfaces. Once they get established, they bloom pretty flowers and lush vines.

Perennial Sweet Peas

Perennial Sweet Peas can grow as tall as 10 feet and bloom in June through fall. They grow best in cool weather and their flowering will last from spring into summer. Although Perennial Sweet Peas aren’t fragrant, they do add an element of beauty to the space.

Boston Ivy

If you want a posh and sophisticated look in your garden, then Boston Ivy is the vine for you. They grow best in autumn and have three-lobed leaves that turn red in colour. They can grow in sun and even in shade and thus, are pretty easy to maintain.

Honeysuckle Vine

It is covered in pretty and fragrant orange-coloured flowers in the summer months and is perfect for those who want to attract hummingbirds and butterflies. They grow easily without much hassle and are ideal for small gardens.

