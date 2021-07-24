Pandemic Productivity: 4 Steps to make your bed every morning

The pandemic has compelled us to stay indoors. It has robbed us of our social life and has made us homebound. Since most of us are working from home or attending online classes, it only makes sense to keep our home clean, neat and tidy. The first step in doing so is making your bed every morning.

Making your bed every morning not only makes you feel fresh and active but also compels you to finish your work on time so that then you can relax on a bed that looks inviting and super comfy. So follow the steps given below to make your bed the right way.

Step 1

To prepare the base, start by using a fitted white sheet. Tuck it in tightly from every corner and make sure that there are no creases. Next, use a coloured or patterned flat sheet. Spread this on top of the white sheet.

Step 2

Now for tucking everything in perfectly, simply fold hospital corners. To do this, while spreading the patterned sheet, leave some space between the sheet and the head of the bed. At the foot of the bed, tuck one end of the sheet between the mattress and the box springs. Grab and lift the sheet from the side about 15 inches from the foot of the bed. Tuck in a triangle-shaped lower drape between mattress and box springs. Then, hold the corner in place with your free hand and fold the top drape over to make a 45-degree angle. Do this on the opposite corner also. Tuck the sheet on both sides of the bed.

Step 3

Next, comes the blanket or a duvet depending on the temperature of the bedroom. To place the blanket, make the same hospital corners with it by following the above-mentioned step.

Step 4

For pillows, firstly add a regular pillowcase followed by brightly coloured throw pillars to add vibrancy. You can add throw pillows of different shapes and patterns. Your bed is ready

