Pandemic Productivity: Know the secret to keep your dining table always organised

Since the dining table is the central piece of the dining room, it is easy for it to be covered in piles of random stuff. Check out the best ways to keep your dining table clutter-free and to add a bit of character to it.

Are you tired of trying to clear your dining table up every time you have to have a meal? Is your dining table filled with random stuff that definitely doesn’t belong there? Then it sounds like you might need help! Since the dining table is the easiest place to keep anything that comes your way, it mostly is filled with unnecessary items.

Keeping your dining table organised always can be hard and tricky. So we have for you some easy tricks to keep it clutter-free and tidy all the time and eat your meals in style without having to clear the mess up every time you sit down to eat!

Have a routine to use the dining table. Sure, in every house the dining table isn’t used to just have meals. It is also used for things like creating a project, working on the laptop or attending an online class. At such times, you should stick to a routine when it comes to using the dining table for other things. This will ensure that you don’t use it for any other purpose and keep it tidy when it is time to have a meal.

The dining table is the centre of the dining room. It is only natural to unconsciously keep stuff like papers, bills, keys or any other random stuff on it. So keep a basket or a tray near the dining table so that when it is time to eat, you can simply shift the stuff which is on the table, in the basket.

Another way to keep your dining table organised and to beautify it is to add a table runner. It is not only great in protecting the surface of the table but also adds character to an otherwise dull table.

Apart from adding a table runner, also get in the habit of setting up the table before meals, to get rid of the utilitarian vibe and get your table meal-ready. You can also add a centrepiece like a candle stand or a flower vase to set the mood for a stylish and luxurious meal.

