Pandemic Productivity: Steps to declutter your storeroom and organise it the right way

Your storeroom doesn’t need to be a dumping yard for all the clutter. Follow these simple tips to keep it organised and to have a system of storing your stuff.

The storeroom, as the name suggests is the place where you store your extra stuff. From stuff you don’t need to stuff that you don’t use frequently, it has all the clutter of the house. While the storeroom, is the quintessential place for clutter, keeping it organised can make your life easier and can prevent you from turning it into a dumping yard.

From adding hooks and pegboards on walls to using labels, we have for you some clever hacks that you can use to declutter and effectively organise your storeroom without burning a hole in your pocket.

Use labels

Labelling everything from boxes to containers, will not only make your life easier but will also save you from the trouble of mixing different items. You can even number your boxes if you have too many of them belonging to the same category. This will ensure an effective organising system in your storeroom.

Add a pegboard

Adding a pegboard in your storeroom is probably the most clever idea to utilise the wall space and to store your stuff in an efficient and easily reachable manner. You will also save a lot of floor space in your storeroom and can create a peppy display on the wall.

Have a zone for everything

From the holiday decorations and electrical items to tools and extra bedding, have a set space for everything. Don’t randomly store stuff wherever you find space as this will only lead to chaos. Create zones for every stuff and have a designated space for every little thing.

Add shelves

Add shelves wherever you can. Shelves and racks in your storeroom can increase your storage space. You can even add shelves inside your cupboard to store stuff in an organised manner and to make the most of every nook and corner.

Also Read: 6 Innovative ways to include Bamboo in your home décor

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×