Pantone’s Colour of 2020: 6 Ways to include Classic Blue in your home

Classic Blue is the Pantone Colour of 2020. Here are 6 ways to incorporate the beautiful hue in your house.

When it comes to decorating homes, most of the time goes into deciding what kind of a makeover you should go far. But not everyone has the time or the money to give their home a grand makeover. Fret not! You don’t have to spend lots to change the look of your room. A real punch of colour or pop or burst here and there can change the whole look of your house without getting indulged in some major decorating project.

We all need a little bit of colour in our lives as well as our homes. It sets the mood of the home and brings life to the dullest of apartments. If you are seeking ways to add a pop of colour to your house, why not go with the ‘Pantone colour of 2020’ – Classic Blue. Pantone picks the colour every year that influences industries from fashion to interiors.

Here are some ways you can add Pantone’s colour of the year ‘classic blue’ to your houses.

Accent Walls

Blue symbolises tranquillity, simplicity and pureness. Give your house an edge by painting one of the walls of your room in classic blue. However, going overboard might not look so good.

Chairs

Accentuate the beauty of your house by adding classic blue chairs or bean bags. A comfortable couch would also look great and add a pop of colour to your apartment.

Cupboards

Give your dull furniture a makeover by painting them in classic blue. It will look ravishing and stand out in front of the guests.

Drapes

Nothing brings beauty to the house like your curtains. If you have big or several windows in your home, then add some statement drapes and sheers.

Cushions

If you don’t want to go all out with the colour, you can bring in some texture with plush cushions. If you’re not sure about adding the colour to the walls or cabinets but want to try it, cushions are your best option.

Rugs

Rugs are another subtle option of adding the colour to your house. You can place it in your living room to give it a unique touch without disrupting much. You can choose different patterns and textures in classic blue to suit your taste.

