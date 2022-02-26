Peep into the list of the best kitchen appliances for gift purpose

Wish to surprise your near and dear ones? Here is an opportunity to pick your favourite kitchen appliances for a gift purpose. These smart appliances will make every user’s life simpler in the kitchen. Domestic appliances have undergone a drastic change. Their modernised structure and features suit every common man’s needs and necessities. Right from electrical kitchen appliances to smart kitchen appliances, we will help you in choosing the best for your near and dear ones.

Here are few kitchen appliances for gift purpose that are worth the price:

1. INALSA Air Fryer

This INALSA Air Fryer comes with a smart air crisp technology. It serves you with touch control features and a digital display. This air fryer circulates hot air and fry food items till perfection without a single drop of oil. This air fryer is worth every penny as it lives up to the expectations of the common man. The pre-set modes, buzzer at the end of cooking, cold touch handle and non-slip feet are the features of the air fryer that are worth appreciating.

Price: Rs. 10,995

Deal: Rs. 5,899

2. NESCAFÉ É Smart Coffee Maker

Help your coffee addict beloved to brew fresh coffee everyday. This NESCAFÉ É Smart Coffee Maker is one of the smart home appliances that you should think of surprising your near and dear ones. This is a digital app-enabled hot and cold coffee maker for personalised experience. It makes its way to the list of sleek kitchen appliances due to its less space occupying and easy to use features. The heating and frothing technology of this coffee maker will surely be the best kitchen appliance for gift purposes.

Price: Rs. 6499

3. Balzano High Speed Nutri Blender

This kitchen appliance is an authentic and superior juicer, mixer, grinder developed keeping in mind the needs and necessities of chefs. It seamlessly grinds and blends tough ingredients with advanced one touch operation. It has a double interlock safety system and universal blades. All these features make this product one of the modern kitchen appliances of Indian households.

Price: Rs. 6990

Deal: Rs. 4999

4. Prestige PPBW 04 Portable Barbeque with Detachable Legs

If your beloved is a barbeque fan then you must think of this kitchen appliance for gift purpose. It will fire up the party in the most delectable way. The parts of this barbeque set are quick to assemble and easy to clean. Your near one can enjoy a lavish coal based cooking at any time of the day with this portable barbeque in the kitchen. Rather than gifting the usual electric kitchen appliances, give a thought to one of the unique and latest kitchen appliances.

Price: Rs. 2395

Deal: Rs. 1745

5. Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Griller

This Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Griller is a sandwich toaster with fixed grill plates. The non-stick heating plate of this griller makes your sandwich grilling job easy and quick. It has an elegant black body. Help your relatives to enjoy restaurant results at home for a fraction of the cost with this sandwich griller. It has an ergonomic handle and consumes less power.

Price: Rs. 1725

Deal: Rs. 1253

6. KENT 150W Hand Blender

This hand blender is one the worth gifting kitchen appliances. This hand blender comes with a 5 speed control setting and copper motor for easy operation. The multiple beaters aid in quick food preparations. The overheating protection technology wrapped in a food grade plastic body keeps the motor cool during constant use.

Price: Rs. 1400

Deal: Rs. 999

7. Kuvings B1700 Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Juicers are one of the best modern kitchen appliances found in every Indian household. And this cold press, whole slow juicer can be counted as a home appliance wedding gift. It has an award winning design and user friendly features. It gently squeezes the ingredients preserving all essential nutrients and enzymes. It is a convenient domestic appliance for everyday usage.

Price: Rs. 35,900

Deal: Rs. 17,900

8. USHA Cook Joy (3616) 1600-Watt Copper Sealed Induction Cooktop

Help your loved ones in experiencing flameless cooking. USHA Cook Joy (3616) 1600-Watt Copper Sealed Induction Cooktop offers instant heat application and only heats up the area in direct contact. It serves a common man with maximum energy utilization as energy is directly supplied to the cooking vessel. The glass top of the induction stove remains cool to ensure no burnt fingers or hands.

Price: Rs. 3599

Deal: Rs. 2099

When it comes to hunting for kitchen appliances for gift purposes, you might rack your brain throughout the day and still be unsatisfied. But with this comprehensive list of kitchen appliances at your end, you will be able to make quick and trouble free gifting decisions. Right from modern to smart kitchen appliances, you can find them all under one roof. Wrap them with immense love and affection and get ready to receive a plethora of compliments and gratitude.

