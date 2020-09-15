Planning to create a home gym? 8 ideas to follow to make your own fitness room

Home gym is a great addition to your abode and you won't have to worry about not working out, especially during this pandemic. So, here are some tips and ideas to make your own fitness room.

Are you planning to create a gym or fitness room in your abode? During this pandemic, it has been an essential thing to create your own gym in your own comfort zone. You can do workout according to your own convenience without thinking about any infectious disease.

It is easy to have your own gym in the abode. First, you just need to have the gym equipment and then start decorating your fitness room. So, here are some tips and ideas to create a perfect home gym.

How to have your own fitness room in the house?

1.Pre-decide your space for having all the gym equipment. If the space is limited, you can’t have many types of equipment. If you have a large space, then you can use more machines.

2.If you want to make it a multipurpose gym, you must have a yoga mat for yoga, Pilates machines, stretching and resistance bands for strength training and a kettlebell for weight lifting. You can also have dumbbells, medicine balls, foam roller, etc.

3.Don’t overcrowd the space with too many exercise tools. Just pick the ones which you need and avoid cluttering.

4.Now think about the décor. Which theme would you like to opt for? There are different gym décor themes like rustic, modern farmhouse, home yoga studio, etc. So, first, do online research about it and then start working.

5.A large mirror is the most essential part of a home gym. So, don’t forget to put that.

6.Put the right lighting. It should be bright enough to complement your entire décor.

7.If you don’t have any space in your home to create a gym, create a fitness nook in a small corner of a room. Set a treadmill in any corner of your bedroom or family room, hang some wall art with motivational quotes and then hang a large soothing lamp from the ceiling, your treadmill nook is ready.

8.Always consider your purpose before decorating your home gym. It can be for exercise, zumba, yoga, aerobic or even ballet, so keep that in mind while creating your own fitness room.

