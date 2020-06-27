Planning on deep cleaning your house? 6 tips how to do it properly

Deep cleaning the house means cleaning every corner. It is not something you do every day, which is why you must do it right. Here is how you can deep clean your house.

Nothing beats living in a clean house. But deep cleaning your house can be overwhelming so you can’t do that every other weekend. But it is important to maintain a tidy house to make it a safe and healthy space to live in. If you are planning on cleaning your home, you should start from the basics.

Since you’re here, we are guessing that you are new to this. Don’t worry even if you are. Deep cleaning is not that difficult a job. All you require is the right things to clean your house and time. From things you never cleaned to your daily go-to's, it is time to clean every inch and corner of your house.

Without further ado, let’s jump start with cleaning your house with these 6 basic tips.

1. Start with the basics when deep cleaning your house – get rid of all the clutter. Go room by room to get rid of the stuff you don’t require anymore. It will make deep cleaning easier.

2. Use a microfiber mop or duster to clean the rooms. Start with the places hard to reach, like the ceiling then move to the walls, and finally the floor. A spritz of water on the mop should do the job but if there is too much dust, use warm water with a drop of dish soap.

3. Don’t forget the windows. Start with using microfiber cloth and glass cleaner to get rid of the streaks. Then vacuum the sills and tracks.

4. Takedown the curtains and send them for laundering. After cleaning, iron them. If you don’t want to go through the trouble of doing all that, vacuum them using the brush attachment.

5. Move all the furniture to clean the floors, even the bed and sofa. You don’t know how much dust accumulates under the furniture over months. You can use a microfiber mop and floor cleaner. Scrub all showers, bathtubs, sinks and toilets.

6. From your fridge and microwave to your ceiling fans and dressers, clean every corner. Use a disinfectant wipe to disinfect all these areas of the house. Don’t forget to disinfect handles and doorknobs.

Share your comment ×