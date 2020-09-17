  1. Home
Planning to make a home library? 7 Tips to showcase your collection of books

Home library is a great addition to your abode. Use these tips and ideas to showcase your collection of books.
Having a library is a classic and elegant addition to your home décor. This doesn’t only mean to have a small reading nook, but to have a proper room or space with books and reading space. You can decorate it as per your preferences.

Currently, the library is a great addition to your abode that can be set a special décor theme. And you can show your skill of decorating home to your guests. Read below to get the tips for decorating your home library.

How to create your own home library?

1.Library means a peaceful and tranquil area where everything is sober. So, you can opt for white colour that will look elegant for walls, chairs, bookshelves, etc.

2.If you want to give your library a classic look, then go for wooden shelves. Then, you can adorn the rest area with antique pieces.

3.If you don’t have enough space to create a separate home library, then don’t worry. Your dining room is there which can easily be used for it. You can have your dinner or lunch by being surrounded by books.

4.Organise your books in the shelves in the right way. You can also label each part of the shelves based on the genre of the books.

5.Once you are done with the shelves, you'll have a small reading nook in the library. Get a cosy chair and a bright table lamp near it.

6.You can put artefacts or wall art in the room. They will enhance the room décor.

7.Don't forget the floor while decorating your home library. Make sure it complements the entire decoration.
 

