Planning to refurbish your home? Get these bed linens and accessories at unbelievable prices

Whether it’s your ritualistic pre-Diwali cleaning or just a standalone refurbishing decision, we’ve got your back! No more pondering over what to buy, what would suit my room and what product is of a good quality? From bed linens, to cushion covers and curtains, our list includes star products from Amazon that will surely elevate your house’s makeover multifold. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Macrame Cushion Cover

This macrame throw pillow cover is a great decor for living room, bed room, office and café to add some romantic atmosphere to your home. Good sewing and exquisite workmanship reduce the issue of loose threads. A hidden zipper makes the pillowcase prettier, easy to remove and stuff the filler.

PRICE: ₹ 434

2. Navy Blue Curtain

Hand block printing is one of the primitive Indian art forms, which due to its artistic beauty is admired by everyone across the globe. This curtain (set of two) in navy blue and traditional hand block printing is a perfect addition for your bedroom to take the aesthetic up a notch.

PRICE: ₹ 1169

3. Block Printed King Size Bedsheet

This 100 percent handmade bedsheet is made by artisans from Rajasthan. The defined tailoring and smooth finish accentuates its elegance, making it a suitable addition to your bedroom decor. This product is anti-pilling, wrinkle resistant and very durable. Go get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1045

4. Dream Catcher

This beautiful dream catcher is handwoven with the intention of creating positivity and to protect the sleeping individual from negative dreams. It is 100 percent handcrafted by women artisans in India helping create employment for privileged at home women and giving a chance to make more happy dreamers in the world.

PRICE: ₹ 649

5. Semi Transparent Curtains

Sheer curtains are designed to let a bit of light pass through. They are typically hung with a thicker curtain, though they can be used alone in spaces where natural light is desirable all day long. The soft mesh fabric and neatly trimmed edges lights up the beauty of your room incredibly.

PRICE: ₹ 699

6. Block Printed Cotton Table Runner

Another hand block printed masterpiece is this table runner. A great addition to enhance the decor of the dining area, the print is made with thick woodblocks, usually from teak wood, and the intricate patterns, designs and motifs are hand-carved neatly onto these blocks using chisels or knives.

PRICE: ₹ 449

7. Jute Braided Tea Coaster

These beautiful braided mats will add texture and interest to your table. The round placemats are used as coasters, coffee mugs mats, tea pads, heat pads, etc. on dining tables and tea tables. Good choices for family daily use, home, kitchen, hotel, restaurants, cafes or business office. They can be used both indoors and outdoors.

PRICE: ₹ 289

