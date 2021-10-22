Planning to start 'Mission Diwali Cleaning?' Get your hands on these super useful cleaning tools

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of must have cleaning accessories to minimise your efforts but improve the outcome. From mops to fan brushes and silicon gloves, this comprehensive list will surely come in handy to solve all your problems! So, add to cart and happy shopping.

1. Spin Mop with Big Wheels

Say bye bye to all cleaning worries. This mop set comes with a mop stick and an extra microfiber bristle attachment other than the main one. It’s sturdy, well made and the quality is uncompromised. Go get this package deal now!

PRICE: ₹ 1198

2. Foldable Fan Cleaning Duster

Totally washable, this fan duster for ceiling fans will stand up to every task over and over again. After finishing your cleaning tasks, simply remove the Microfiber Duster Sleeve. Wash it by hand or in the washing machine with cool to warm water and let air dry. Break the cycle of buying and throwing away sub-par dusting cloth for ceiling fans.

PRICE: ₹ 369

3. Window Groove Cleaning Brush

The PP material handle of this brush can give you a comfortable grip. Hand-held groove cleaners are good to get into the gaps or other hard-to-reach corners, their bristles are removable, so you can change the bristles numbers based on actual size of gaps, perfect to remove grease and dirt in window grooves, blinds, air vents, shower sliding doors, fridges, keyboards, sinks, etc.

PRICE: ₹ 299

4. Microfiber Floor Cleaning Spray Mop

Cleaning mops enable the home-maker or cleaning staff to clean the floors with ease whether it’s home, office or other institutions. This 4-piece floor cleaning mop comes in a beautiful green colour and is made from quality aluminium and microfiber. The 4 parts which are Mop pole, Microfiber pad, Mop head and water storage tank are easy to assemble and use.

PRICE: ₹ 789

5. Silicone Reusable Gloves

Palms and fingers covered with these thick silicone bristles can quickly wash away oil stains and keeping a strong grip, cause no harm to the kitchen utensils. Specifically designed to stand the test of time, these food-grade silicone cleaning gloves have been made BPA-free to remain strong and heat-resistant.

PRICE: ₹ 195

6. Angular Toilet Brush

The brush has been given an angular design which allows it to reach to the corners of the toilet seat and clean it properly. The bristles are made of high-quality plastic to remove stubborn dirt easily. It also comes with a skid free storage box that allows you to keep the brush inverted and avoids touching the dirty side.

PRICE: ₹ 268

