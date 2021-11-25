Positivity Check: 3 Tips to let good vibes enter your home

A dimly lit room with grey walls and dark-coloured furniture may make for a perfect living room for many. However, is it okay to stay in dark always? For many, it would be and they might even enjoy such a room. It is essential to let brightness enter your living space if you are looking for happiness in life.

How, you ask? Several experts suggest that the space you live in directly or indirectly affects your personality. Hence, the way your surroundings look may impact how happy or depressed you are in life.

So, if you are wondering why you tend to feel low throughout the day without any reason, it may be because of the negative vibes in your home.

Here are a few ways to let positivity enter your home.

Make way for natural light

It is important to let sunlight or natural light enter your house. It not only brings a sense of warmth and comfort but a lot of positivity, too. The house will feel lively, beautiful and a better place. Even if you prefer to stay in darkness, make sure to open windows and curtains first thing in the morning for, at least, an hour and experience the difference in your life and mood.

Go for light colours

If It’s about the wall paint or the furniture, choose light colours. While dark colours may appeal to you, they may make your surroundings a bit dull and depressing. Hence, make sure to use light and happy colours to let good vibes enter your home. White, yellow, green, red and peach are great colours to put you in a happy mood.

Don’t stuff up your house

Leave ample space in your house. Don’t overcrowd the house with furniture or décor items. It will make your house seem full and unpleasant. Empty space allows you to feel relaxed and comfortable. So, positivity is something that you are craving, have a look around your house and discard all the unnecessary items that are just biting the dust. No matter how difficult it is for you to get rid of your favourite items, it is essential to make space in your house and let good vibes spread their magic.

