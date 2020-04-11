From Pothos to Snake plant: Check out best 5 low light indoor plants for your home

Low Light Indoor Plants: There are many plants that can survive low light conditions. Add these plants if your home hardly gets natural light.

Adding plants in-home or in the balcony makes the home brighter, fresh and greener and home decor goes to another level. The potted plants not only help to get rid of pollutants but they also give our homes the right amount of color, texture, and life. However, if you have been afraid to include houseplants just because your home or office hardly gets sunlight and having plants and make them survive seems like n uphill task due to that then fret not. Nature has options for that as well.

There are plants who can thrive in low light conditions (sun exposure can be part shade and for few full shade will do as well). Yes, there are many plants who can do fine by placing them in the east- or west-facing room that has a window or two. If you are room is way too dark, then you can help out your plant friends by leaving them under artificial lights for a few hours every day. Today we are talking about some of the best indoor plants which can survive low-lighting and infrequent watering.

Lucky Bamboo aka Dracaena sanderiana

You may have either gifted it to someone or receive as a gift or at least know about it. But did you know they are the best low-light houseplant? This plant is reputed to bring good luck and plays an important element of feng shui practice. For the unversed, it comes is in different sizes and shapes. The best part is they can match any décor or space. They do well in low light and grow very slowly. Keep changing the pots as they grow.

Snake Plant aka mother-in-law’s tongue

Snake plant is another great indoor plant which can thrive in low-light areas. This plant which has sword-like leaves are very forgiving and they can actually survive almost any condition. You can water it once a week. Did you know that is also a great air purifier and one of the long-lived plants?

Arrowhead Plant

These beautiful plants have large arrow-shaped leaves and they come in a variety of colors such as green, green-and-white (variegated), and bronze. If you are looking for vine-like and cascading from basket then you can go for this indoor plant. They can tolerate low-lighting so it makes it perfect for bedrooms and similar areas.

Pothos aka Money plant

Money plant which is quite famous in Indian can survive even in darkness and almost with no water. Yes, even in dark and shady conditions, they can survive. You can either grow them in pots with soil or only in water. They bear smooth, leathery, heart-shaped leaves. Thie vine-plant is also an air-purifier. You can add nitrogen fertilizer to it every 2 months for faster and better growth.

Rubber Plant

Most of our homes are not conducive for plants and that's why one can go for this one low-maintenance plant. The rubber plant which has dark foliage can fill a corner or add a right break to boring white or dark walls. Make sure there is no direct sunlight and keep the soil moist. You can water once a week or fortnightly.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More