Powerful ways to get rid of bad vibes from your home

Everyone experiences the blues and melancholy feelings from time to time. But if you feel that these sad and depressing vibes are coming out of your surroundings and have nestled in your abode long enough then it might be the time to say toodles to the negative energy. Adjusting certain elements in your space neatly can not only rejuvenate your heavenly piece of abode but also cultivate high energy, productivity and joyous vibes while creating a more vibrant and positive environment. Prettifying your surroundings as realistically as possible leads them through the doors of wellness while nurturing a more organised space. Here we bring you 4 ways to get rid of bad vibes while pinning the boundaries of therapeutic healing.

Remove sharp corners

Being an amalgamation of both art and science, Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice that relies on spatial laws that are prominent to cultivate high energy and productivity in a space while enhancing its overall appearance. As per the law of Feng Shui, it is extremely vital to remove sharp corners from your space since an aggressive energy known as Sha chi keeps attacking you and can affect your mood while negatively impacting your surroundings. If you can’t eliminate all the edged furniture, ensure that you don’t sit at a place where the sharp angle is pointing at you. Round tables, vases, and chairs are great to bring positive energy to your abode.

Bring in some greens

Houseplants especially like tulsi, lucky bamboo, jasmine and aloe vera in your space boost the vivacity of your home and its organic flair will connect you with nature while sending all the happiness your way. Not only this, but it also protects you from environmental toxins while pleasing all your senses. As per the Vastu Shastra, keep the tulsi plant nearby your main door in the northeast position to banish all the negative energies.

Embrace incense therapy

Burning of diffusing fragrance in your space can calm the emotional upheaval inside you while creating a calm and serene atmosphere. Lighting up the sage or camphor has been touted to provide spiritual still to the brain and give you a sigh of relief by calming your nerves. Diffuse the aroma in every corner to get the invigorating vibes. Eucalyptus aromas are well known to inspire optimism while providing a strong breath of fresh air while the lemon and grapefruits are more revitalising, keep away the drowsiness and cheer you up. To say toodles to stress and to soothe your feelings, you should always go with the cypress aroma.

The sound therapy

You must have heard about letting the natural clean air inside the home to promote a positive environment but yes, sound therapy is also an effective remedy to flush out the toxins from your home. Sound actively transfers vitality from one place to another and carries the power to turn negative energy into a more positive one. Wind chimes, Tibetan bowls that sing and the calming beats of music aid in breaking the pattern of monotonous negative energy and pour healthy energy into your space. You can also play some mantras to move the stagnant negative energy.

Follow the above-written tips to make your dwelling positive. Ensure that you de-clutter your space and open up the windows at least for a few hours of the day for effective results.

