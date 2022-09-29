Practical tips to create a beautiful rock garden in your home exterior
Read on to learn about some incredible rock garden ideas and get all the motivation you need to create your own rockery.
When you picture a garden, what is the first thing that springs to mind? Beautiful flowers and lush, green shrubs that release lovely, calming scents? A garden is more than just its greens, pinks, and scents, though. In the design of a garden, rocks might take the lead. However, creating a good rock garden is not as simple as mixing rocks, soil, and plants. Each element must be carefully chosen, and each placement must be done with equal attention. The goal is to create a landscape that fits the chosen style. Read on to learn about some incredible rock garden ideas and get all the motivation you need to create your own rockery.
Plants of your choosing
Rock garden designs may appear straightforward on the surface, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Picking tiny, drought-tolerant plants for your garden is a good rule of thumb to follow. These gardens look excellent with tiny bulbs and succulents, but you might also think about using creeping plants. Do not, however, limit yourself to only using small plants; large plants can also look fantastic in this style of garden.
The sizes and types of rocks
A loose definition of a rock garden is any garden where actual mineral stone is used in a natural way as a key visible element of the garden design. The rocks are not just employed as a building element, but the stone is designed to be observed and appreciated in the same manner as the plants are. The difference in sizes is one of the elements that makes your landscape beautiful. One popular option would be to use a few giant boulders or stones as the main foreground and little pebbles and rocks as the contrasting background.
The location of your choice
Keep in mind that rock gardens are relatively long-lasting constructions. To put it another way, it will be difficult to move them later if you don't choose the best location for them at first. The corner of your backyard makes a good spot to start. You could always test going up to a third or a half of your lawn area later should you wish to expand.
