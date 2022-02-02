Products to make life simpler in the kitchen

Do you feel lethargic when it comes to cooking? Does the cluttered and messy kitchen counter haunt you back? Do you wish to be a tidy and a well organised cook? Are you looking for ways to revamp your kitchen? Here is everything you need to fulfill all of your desires and have a gala time in the kitchen. Now you can bid adieu to long kitchen hours as THESE products are going to make your life simpler.

1. Stainless Steel Spice 2-Tier Trolley

This Stainless Steel Spice 2-Tier Trolley is a multi purpose storage shelf. It is large enough to store spice bottles, jars and other cookware items. This trolley is a smart storage essential to keep your kitchen clutter-free and well organised. It will provide you with all the necessary items at the right time.

Price: Rs. 2299

Deal: Rs. 840

Buy Now

2. Cutlery tray

This cutlery tray is ideal for managing your cutlery. It is compatible with all kitchen trolleys and modular kitchen drawers. You can now keep your cutlery, serving ware, kitchen gadgets well organised and safe. It is water resistant and has a glossy finish for revamping your messy kitchen.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

3. Vegetable and Fruit Chopper

This chopper paves way for the fastest and easiest chopping sessions. With no electricity, this hand operated chopper will ensure your vegetables and fruits are finely chopped and are equal in size and shape. This chopper has high quality stainless steel chopping blades. It comes with multiple attachments like plastic container, peeler with grater, safety holder, masher and handle with cleaning press. It also contains 1 dual, 2 slicer, 2 grater, 1 juliane blades for efficient cutting.

Price: Rs. 1190

Deal: Rs. 718

Buy Now

4. Wonderchef Nutri Blend Complete Kitchen Machine

This Wonderchef Nutri Blend Complete Kitchen Machine is an allrounder. It has various attachments that will serve every purpose of yours in the kitchen. It can work as a mixer, grinder, blender, chopper as well as a juicer. The jars are unbreakable and come with stainless steel blades. The kitchen machine is sleek yet powerful.

Price: Rs. 6500

Deal: Rs. 3540

Buy Now

5. Faber 12 Place Settings Freestanding Dishwasher

Now you can get done with your dishes in a jiffy. This Faber 12 Place Settings Freestanding Dishwasher is suitable for washing dinner plates, desert plates, single glasses, soup bowls, tea cups with saucers, knives, spoons and forks. It has 6 wash programs such as normal, eco, 90 minutes wash, wash mode for glass, rapid and intensive washing mode. It consumes water, energy and provides you with neatly washed utensils and cutlery.

Price: Rs. 41,000

Deal: Rs. 33,000

Buy Now

6. ELEXIQ 4 in 1 Kitchen Triple Paper Dispenser

ELEXIQ 4 in 1 Kitchen Triple Paper Dispenser is an easy to use and convenient to tear cling film, tin foil, plastic bags or kitchen papers. This three in one paper dispenser is practical, space saving, beautiful and durable. This product makes your kitchen more functional because it can hold tissue paper, aluminium foil and other kitchen necessities with just one efficient tool.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 949

Buy Now

7. InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper

This InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper has stainless steel blades and one touch operation. It comes with a USB charging cable that recharges the electric chopper within 3 hours. It is an effective tool for mincing garlic, ginger, onion, vegetable, meat and nuts. It saves your chopping time and is easy to clean and assemble.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

8. Sink Soap Pump Dispenser with Silicone Cleaning Gloves

This combo is a life savior in a true sense. These two kitchen essentials are crafted to save your time at the sink in the kitchen.The kitchen soap dispenser comes with an attached caddy that holds sponges, scrubbers, rags, scouring pads in one convenient place. This dispenser keeps the water off the kitchen counters and is essential for no messy spills, dripping or trailing.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

With these products at your hands, you will enjoy a gala time in your kitchen. Be it chopping or dish washing session, everything will happen in a quick and easy way. Now your kitchen will no longer haunt you rather it will ensure that you enter into it with a smile on your face.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Personalised gifts under Rs 1500 that couples can't resist to buy