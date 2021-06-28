Products you need to buy if you need to always be in front of your laptop

Make work from home better and more fun with these efficient products for your laptop.

Since we are working from home, staying in front of the laptop all day long can take a toll on your mental and physical health. We usually work from our beds which can cause us to compromise with our posture that leads to back pain. The blue light from the laptop can also cause harm to your eyes. The list of products mentioned below will help you deal with all these problems and make your work from home experience much smoother and efficient. You can now work without compromising on your health and your gadget.

Professional Cleaning Kit

The extended hours of use can make your laptop catch all the dirt and dust. This cleaning kit will ensure that your laptop is always spic and span. The comprehensive kit can be used to clean various gadgets and is extremely gentle. The kit includes a powerful dust air blower, 10 cotton swabs, a plush microfiber cloth, a suede microfiber cloth, a dust removal anti static cleaning brush and an antibacterial lens cleaning solution. It is a one stop solution to all your gadget cleaning problems.

Laptop Stand Foldable

Reduce the strain on your neck with this foldable laptop stand. This laptop stand provides 6 adjustable heights that you can use as per your comfort and need. It will help keep your neck and posture straight and reduce strain. It is made up of Aluminium alloy and Silicone Rubber pad, making it tough yet lightweight and elegant. This stand is a great choice if you do not have a fixed working position.

Orthopedic Memory Foam Seat Cushion

Sitting on a chair for hours at a stretch can take a serious toll on your back. This memory foam cushion pillow will help make your chair more comfortable. It reduces pressure on the tailbone and hip bone while you are sitting. This pillow is also recommended when you are on long drives as it gives good back support and will make your car seat more comfortable.

Gel Eye Mask with Strap-on

Being in front of the screen all the time can really strain your eyes and cause exhaustion. This gel eye mask relieves stress and is very helpful in alleviating headache, droopy eyes, and preventing puffiness. It will soothe your eyes within 30 minutes and make you feel fresh and energised.

Extension Board

A one-stop charging point for all your gadgets that will make your life much easier. This universal charging port will let you charge your phone, headphones, your laptop and all your other random gadgets at the same time so that you can work in peace and also live in peace and harmony with your family without having to fight for the charging point. It is durable with an ergonomic design and has an LED indication for power status.

Back Brace Posture Corrector

When you spend so many hours in front of the laptop you are bound to hunch your back. Now correct your posture with this posture corrector. Sitting in front of your laptop especially when you are working from your bed can cause you to hunch and curve your back. This posture corrector will ensure that your back is always straight and your spinal cord is upright. Get rid of the discomfort and pain caused due to an incorrect posture.

Adjustable Laptop Stand

Accomplish your everyday dream of working from your bed with this laptop desk.This laptop stand is designed with full control and flexibility for convenience. Just press and hold the adjustment button and rotate it to the angle you want, then release to lock. This will prevent your laptop from overheating and a detachable mouse pad tray. It is all your problems solved in one desk.

Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses

We are all aware of the harm caused on our eyes due to the blue light from the laptop. These glasses will act as a protective shield for your eyes and can filter 90% blue rays, reduce eyestrain, prevent eye dryness, minimise headache and make you sleep better. These glasses are a must-have for everyday laptop users.

