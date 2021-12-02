Quirky home décor styles inspired by Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai Home

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently gave people a glimpse into her home with a virtual tour while having a few friends over. Right from her cosy drawing room to the dining area, her home had an open layout. Several elements were meticulously designed and had a custom design like her at-home bar, balcony graced with vines and her swimming pool. Kangana used eclectic pieces such as a Marilyn Monroe lamp and her Frida Kahlo screen to beautify her residence. If you adored her Himachal-inspired residence, then we bring you décor styles you must explore to design a similar living space with a rustic vibe.

A den with a walk-in closet and blush work desk

The best part about Indian homes is that almost every space doubles up as another and serves multiple functions. A neat way to do this without compromising on style is to plan a den that has your walk-in closet as well as a dresser or work desk where you can revert to correspondence or even work from when you are home. Choosing a room with a great source of natural light is deemed ideal for this purpose. You can also bring home a blush-hued work desk that beautifully complements the walls as well as the flooring.

Throw pillows that add a pop of color

When planning a home that has pristine ivory walls and hardwood flooring, you must take the opportunity to introduce a pop of color every so often. A fun way to do this is to bring home some chic throw pillows with modish prints. Choose quirky themes that use vibrant hues to let your personality shine through this element in every room.

Floor to ceiling windows and plants

If you wish to give the illusion of having a larger space, then opt for floor to ceiling windows. Kangana’s home does precisely this and it’s reminiscent of her Himachali roots. You can also add a touch of greenery with saplings and succulents that love the shade just as Ranaut has done as an ode to her home in the mountains.

Wacky artwork for a youthful vibe

When we’re living with our parents, most of us have little to no control over the kind of paintings or curios that are displayed in the living room. However, if you’re simply redecorating your room or looking to amp up the ambiance of your bachelor pad, then it’s the perfect opportunity to add a youthful vibe to the home. Use wacky works of art based on themes like your favorite cartoon, TV series or book to achieve this goal.

It is always interesting to get a sneak peek into the glamorous interiors of a celebrity home. While some of the designs can be enchanting, others give a deeper insight into the resident’s personality. Now it’s time to handpick elements for your home that speak volumes about you!

