Rangoli Designs for Navratri 2020: 5 Design inspiration you can take to adorn your house this festival 

With Navratri going on, here are some contemporary and traditional designs you can take inspiration from for the festival.

If you love the festivities as much as we do, there's no better way to welcome it than with a pop of colour! In most households, it is a ritual to adorn the entrance of one's home with rangoli designs. Rangoli is essentially put in front of homes on important days of the year. While others can't come and appreciate your rangoli designs this year, doesn't mean you don't decorate your house at all!

Here are some easy rangoli designs to try out at home everyday!

One of the simplest ways to ensure your rangoli is neat is to make borders. You don't need complicated fancy borders for this, instead, just a couple of rulers will do. And to ensure the powder is fine as dust, nothing better than a strainer from your kitchen that can be washed off easily! Get your favourite colours and get set!

While circular rangoli designs might look complicated, they're the easiest to master. You just need the right tools and bangles, along with the right video to explain it well. It is also important to have fun while doing this so don't worry too much about precision if you're new at this!

If you don't want to clean up the mess from your floor, use a simple steel vessel that will help in precision as well, and let you hand free when it comes to the design.

To get into the dandiya spirit, if you want to take up a new challenge of a more complicated design, this video has you covered. With just a few pieces of paper and lots of colours, you can leave people impressed with spectacular designs!

To play on colours here's another simple video to take inspiration from. Create your own Durga man from in the form of Rangoli. This one doesn't require any tools so let your hand free, to create something vibrant and spectacular!

