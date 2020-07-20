Reading Nook: Follow THESE tips for a perfect and cosy reading corner

Are you a bookworm and want to have a comforting and relaxing corner for you reading sessions or for some me-time. Then read on for some reading nook decor tips right here.

Want to create a nook in your home or bedroom, where you can read and chill as you take the very much needed break from the daily humdrum? Then read on. A cosy and charming nook is every bookworm's dream where they can sit and read for hours. Even if you are not a big-time reader, you can still have it for occasional reading or newspaper reading sesh. You can also meditate, even take a nap or have a self-care session where you can sit and introspect life or just let your thoughts wander. So, yeah, we all kind of need dedicated space which can be reading or relaxing nook.

If you have a bigger space then you can even dedicate a whole room (many have study room) as per your personality for your reading or chill sessions. Coming back to the reading corner, of course, you want it to be a soothing and relaxing environment. And certain elements like a sofa chair or futon or diwan set, cushions, handwoven blanket, books, pictures, flowers and plants among others can help you to achieve the perfect cosy vibes. Today we are sharing some tips and ideas that can help you to create a reading nook with the right appeal.

1. Indoor Setting

Curling up with your favorite book ideally should be cosy and inviting. So, try to use soft materials like faux fur and other soft fabrics that can be super comfy as soon as you sit on it. You can go for a soft futon, leather recliner, vintage armchair with ottoman among others. Also, instead of a sofa or chair, you can also try for a swing chair, bean bags, or hammock chair. Add throw pillows, knit blankets and rugs among others for the ideal vibes.

2. Outdoor setting

It is not necessary that you have to have a reading nook inside your home. You can have an outdoor alfresco style reading space surrounded by natural light, air and lush plants. You can add a bench, soft blanket, throw pillows, and plants in your balcony or patio area.

3. Lighting

Make sure that reading corners either gets the right amount of natural light and if not, add right lamps or artificial lighting as per your choice which is not too harsh or dull when you sit and read. Also, make sure the reading lamps or lights are accurately positioned.

4. What to add to the walls?

For the walls, you can add bookcase or shelf which has all your favourite reads, gallery wall or adds some decorative items or pieces that you have collected over a period of time from your travels on the wall hangings.

5. Other decor stuff and things to note

You can also add woven baskets, stack up books to use as a side table or can have a different footstool. Add plants for that natural vibe. You can add a roof to the area with a draped curtain or fabric or canopy. Try to use airy and light hues not dark and dull decoration and wall paints among others.

You don't have to hustle hard just select a corner of your bedroom, add a cushy chair, lamp and side table voila! Your reading nook is ready! But make sure you don't make it a clothes chair. If you have a neutral setting then add a splash of colour by pairing something which is vibrant yet appealing.

