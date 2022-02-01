Replenish your bedroom with THESE decor products & furniture from Amazon

A bedroom is a place where one can be themselves without the fear of being judged or mocked. It's a personal space where you are the king and everything inside is arranged and organised as per your desire. Apart from sleeping, working, daydreaming, an introverted soul, especially during these challenging times, tends to live most of his or her life in the bedroom and that’s why we need to revamp and replenish the place beautifully. Here are a few products to look out for to add beauty to your room.

Artistic Wall Clock

While the normal circular wall clock looks boring and office-like, this wooden clock with laser-cut details gives a wild spirit and artistic touch to your room and you’ll definitely not look at the time with a frown on your face.

Price: Rs 350

Buy Now

Bedroom Planters

Secondly, we have these gorgeous planters that add to your home decor and give a lively feel to your room. Plants also fill the room with positive vibes and purify the air. This plant stand is a contemporary take on classic potted plant stands.

Price: Rs 1899

Buy Now

Wooden Court

What’s a bedroom without a sturdy and comfortable bed? This wooden court is manufactured using European standard particle boards that are long-lasting and resistant to stains and humidity. It also features a storage box with a premium wenge finish coupled with an elegant design and curvilinear edges.

Price: Rs 17, 849

Buy Now

Hanging Mosquito Net

If the only thing that pushes you out of your own room is the mosquitoes, then this is a must-buy product for you. Using mosquito repellant sprays and cream can adversely affect your skin or cause respiratory issues but a net can add charms to your room and also keep those bloodsuckers at bay.

Price: Rs 2499

Buy Now

Side Table

Last but not the least, a side table close to your bed can sort out so many problems. You can place your necessary items including tablets, water jug, books, spectacles and phones that you want to reach for easily from bed even at night in this stylish h table that oozes elegance and is super functional.

Price: Rs 2849

Buy Now

Also Read: 4 Tips to ace workouts in the Cold Weather