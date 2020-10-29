Revamp your house with THESE Diwali home decor ideas for a glammed up look

This festive season, adorn your house with these best home decor ideas and revamp your house to make it look festive and celebratory. Find out how you can amp up your living space with these simple additions to your house for a lit Diwali.

The festival of lights is back with so much fervour and excitement that it’s difficult to keep calm and get all things done like redecorating your house for a stunning festive look. If you are looking for ideas to revamp your house and make it look celebratory to bring in the festive season, then here are some ideas to help you glam up your house.

Look no further than these home decor ideas to celebrate Diwali at home with your loved ones and make them feel welcomed. Adorn your house in the most elegant way that will leave your guests happy and ecstatic.

1. Fairy lights

You can buy different kinds of fairy lights in yellow or multicolour and brighten up your living space. You can hang them in your balcony, verandah or you can wrap them around trees in the backyard of your house.

2. Wall mirror

You can buy various unique styles of wall mirrors as they look very elegant and illuminate your house. With fairy lights and candles in your living room, the mirror will reflect back the yellow light making it look subtle and bright that will certainly enhance your house.

3. Floor lamps

Another accessory to add to your house to brighten up your living space is a fashionable looking floor lamp. You can buy different styles of floor lamps online and make it look aesthetic and vibrant at the same time.

4. Flower vases

Get some pretty flowers and fill it up in a crystal vase. You can amp up your living space with flowers, green plants and make it look fresh and elegant.

5. Rangoli designs

Look up multiple rangoli design hacks online and get creative this festive season. You can make use of the floor space and decorate it with rangoli designs using colours, flowers and diyas.

