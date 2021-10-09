Revamp your living space with THESE stylish products under Rs 1999 from Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale

Navratri and Diwali are days we can expect guests walking into your home every other day. Keeping your cluttered messy home just the way it was before is not ideal and festive season calls for a revamp and that’s a no brainer! Here are 5 products from Amazon that are now available at discounted rates. Shop them all and give a new outlook to your home and dress up your furniture to turn on the celebration mood!

Dining Chair Covers

These beautiful floral printed chair covers will light up your dining space making it look more attractive and charming. With elastic properties, it fits to the size of your chair and will maintain a very good look and feel.

Price: Rs 3999

Deal: Rs 1899

Buy Now

Brocade Silk Table Runner

Table runners bring home a luxe vibe with their aesthetic charms. It helps avoid scratches and damage to your furniture and also is an interesting home decor product.

Price: Rs 1879

Deal: Rs 649

Buy Now

Curtain Lights

This starry curtain light comes with eight modes of settings that allow you to adjust the glow. It’s a must-have to celebrate the festivities at home in glam style.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 759

Buy Now

Double Bedsheet

A good night's sleep starts with soft, cosy sheets that let your body breathe. This beautiful set comes with a cotton double spread bed sheet and matching pillow covers and is also a useful gifting option.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 592

Buy Now

Sofa Cover

Featuring exquisite designs and colour, these sofa covers will add elegance to your home decor which instantly brightens up your old furniture. These sofa covers are perfect to protect your sofas from spills, stains, wear and tear to prevent them from getting ruined.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1799

Buy Now

