Rose Gardening: Here's how you can have a garden full of properly bloomed roses

Planning to plant roses in your garden? Here's a step-by-step guide and the do's and don't to make sure you have a happy garden.

Roses are one of the most loved flowers and a meaningful symbol of love for many around the world. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that people who love gardening, love to have bloomed roses on full display. The beautiful and vibrant roses make your garden look gorgeous, vivid and colourful. A rose is a woody perennial flowering plant which belongs to the Rosaceae family. It has over 300 species and the flowers of this plant are different according to their sizes and shapes. They are available in different colours like white, pink, red, yellow, orange, black, purple, peach, lavender and others. If you love gardening and are thinking of planting roses, then you must pay attention to the little details that are needed since the plant is quite fragile.



So, here's a list of tips that will come in handy while pampering your rose plants. Check it out:



Knowledge about the roots

There are two options to purchase a rose plant:



1- You can buy them already potted in soil from a local florist or nursery.



2- Buy the bare roots to plant them in soil: Bare roots are easy to plant and good for providing better growth. They are also easily available in local nurseries which will allow you to plant them during a convenient climate. There are endless varieties for selection among bare roots as well.

Don't go for too many plants

At times, you might go overboard in giving your garden some pomp with lots of different types of plants. But roses range from micro-miniatures to grandifloras to groundcovers to climbing roses. So, you have to choose your rose plant wisely to make your garden look pleasing and not overcrowded.

How to provide them with sunlight

For having a healthy rose plant, you have to provide them with sunlight for 6-8 hours a day regularly. In a hot climate, protect your rose plant from the blazing afternoon sun. During the cold season, place the plant facing them towards the south or west side; it will protect the plant from the freezing winter.



The correct soil

Rose plants need soil that is rich in organic compounds and can drain the extra water properly. If you have heavy clay soil then mix it with compost, peat moss and some organic compounds to strengthen the drainage process. If you are using sandy soil, mix it with compost so that the moisture in the plant's roots is locked properly.



When is the correct time to plant roses?

Spring seasons are usually the best to plant roses. During this time, the soil can grasp the water potentially better. Bare-root roses are only available during the spring season which should be planted right after you bring them home. Try to plant your roses on a cloudy day and avoid the hot, scorching summer seasons for planting.



Fertilization process

To make sure you get a full bloom, you need to fertilize your roses regularly. The organic method is the best for the fertilization process. Apply compost, composted manure and fish emulsion monthly for potent fertilization.



How to water roses

Water your rose plants according to the soil type and climate. Roses planted in sandy soil need more water than heavy ones. Try to water the plants in a soaker hose to water the roots directly and not the leaves. The water provided to the roses should be equivalent to 1 inch of rainfall per week during the growth.



Trim the leaves

During growth, roses don't need much of pruning whereas a fully grown rose plant needs basic trimming in early spring. And for protecting them from diseases, try to opt for the disease-resistant plant to prevent the common diseases that rose plants often suffer.

Happy Gardening!

