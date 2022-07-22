7 Refreshing scented candles on Amazon under $35

After a tiring day at work or battling an hour long traffic and humid weather, all you want is to relax in your cozy room and feel fresh. A scented candle has the magic to instantly transform your room into a therapeutic experience. Gone are the days when you bought candles just for illuminating a dark room, now you need them to illuminate your mood too. You want the scent to be prominent, long-lasting and we will talk about the best scented candles on Amazon.

7 Refreshing Scented Candles

Scent is a very personal thing, every person has a different preference for fragrance. And scented candles are one of the most preferred products when it comes to gifting. Beyond scent, pay attention to the size of the candle, tea lights, and votives are your smallest options, while multiple-wick candles are usually larger. Many candles are sold in jars, which makes for minimal setup or cleanup, while pillar candles, tea lights, and others may require some type of tray or holder. Most candles are made of paraffin, but other materials like soy wax are growing in popularity as a more natural option.

1. Yankee Candle

This candle is called Autumn in the Park and has a scent of fresh peeled apple and the crispness of fallen leaves, with a dash of lemon zest and a hint of pumpkin to capture an afternoon on a gorgeous autumn walk. This candle comes in an ideal glass jar with a lid to preserve the fragrance. This has an extra long burn life of up to 150 hours and 100% natural fiber cotton wick.

Price: $30.99

Buy Now

2. Chesapeake Bay Candle

This is a refreshing and rejuvenating scented candle for your coffee table. It is made from a natural soy wax blend and features self-trimming wicks. Our fragrances are skillfully enhanced with all natural essential oils and are 100% recyclable. The major fragrance is of Sicilian mandarin, bergamot, grapefruit and aldehyde and it has the minor hint of cardamom, white lily and sea moss, musk and cedar. It will burn for approximately 24 hours, comes with a wood lid and is available in various other fragrances.

Price: $16.99

Buy Now

3. NEST Fragrances

This scented candle is ideal for your home and perfect for smaller spaces. This candle is crafted with proprietary, premium wax formulated to burn cleanly and evenly for 20–28 hours. These richly scented candles are vegan and made without animal testing. The fragrance is of rose, smoky oud, a hint of incense and black leather.

Price: $18.00

Buy Now

4. LA JOLIE MUSE Plumeria Scented Candles

This amazing scented candle has calming qualities that reduce the negative effects of stress and boost your mood. This candle is made from high quality white-tinted heavy glass packaged in an exclusive signature box with cream, black and gold detailing. This is a long-lasting candle that burns for 50-65 hours. Made using lead-free cotton wicks and premium, soft, highly-refined perfume-grade fragrance oils and pure soy wax. This product is biodegradable, eco-friendly, paraben-fee and cruelty-free.

Price: $19.54

Buy Now

5. Nika's Home Vanilla Bean Candle

This environmentally friendly scented candle is non-toxic and made with 100% soy wax and a single wick made of natural fibers. Our single wick candle burns evenly and all the way to the edges reducing the amount of wasted wax. Burn time lasts between 50-60 hours. This candle has a warm and strong vanilla scent.

Price: $16.99

Buy Now

6. Stress Relief Aromatherapy Candles

This candle is made from 100% soy wax, essential oils, and cotton wicks. Coupled in a handcrafted decorative glass jar with a silver lid, and beautifully packaged in a luxury gift box. This full bodied three wick candle makes for a gorgeous centerpiece on any table and creates a relaxing ambiance in any room. This invigorating scent of eucalyptus and spearmint infused with fresh notes of peppermint, rosemary, and star anise is formulated to satisfy your senses and relax your mind.

Price: $20.99

Buy Now

7. One Fur All, Pet House Candle

Scented candles are not just for you it can help your pets too! This scented candle is exclusively for your pets and helps in eliminating their odor. Specially created for pet parents this is made from 100% soy wax and burns upto 60 hours. It is lead-free, has 100% cotton wicks and has no paraffin dyes, phthalates, parabens, and formaldehyde. This has a refreshing and strong pumpkin spice fragrance.

Price: $22.99

Buy Now

Aromatherapy is based on the usage of aromatic materials, including essential oils, and other aroma compounds, with claims for improving psychological or physical well-being and scented candles help in aromatherapy.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny.Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

6 Best Harry Potter gift ideas for all Potterheads

4 Places to travel in the world that are LGBTQ-friendly

Also read: 7 Exfoliating body scrubs on Amazon