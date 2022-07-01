Secret home decorating tips and tricks to jazz up your home interior

Almost all of us want to live in an elegantly designed house whose interior matches the exact images of a Pinterest board. But not a lot of us are a major fan of efforts and re-decoration, we feel ya! If are looking for some simple and easy tricks, inspiration and guidance to spur up the appearance of your home without much ado, then you have stumbled upon the right page. Lavishing interiors do not necessarily need luxurious elements, all it takes is your creativity and the right tricks to boost up the look and feel of your home. Here we bring penned down 4 secrets that you should be aware of to bring out the best in your home.

Say no to too many elements

We all want the best home decorating elements in our home and due to this sole reason, we unnecessarily jam-pack the interiors with too many artefacts that only lead to visual clutter, and make the space smaller while coming out to be tacky. Keep the approach simple: first, analyse your space, add in furniture as per the size, focus on the walls, spruce up the table with table articles and incorporate a rug accordingly. Make sure that you do not go overboard with wall hangings or any other stuff to avoid an untidy and messy atmosphere.

Colour blocking is the key

While the conventional way of home decoration only focuses on choosing the right colour, the modern approach is all about colour blocking with an accurate blend. Colour blocking is a great way of bringing contrasting tones of solid into your abode to make the décor more interesting and bright. Match the pain of your furniture with your walls or complement the hues or cabinets with the tones of the walls. Keep the handles or doors or drawers in different yet consistent colours for a more enhanced look.

Light up elegantly

While giving space to natural lights in your dwelling is vital, adding up some beautiful lighting elements will set the mood and tone of your home while making the overall décor bright and beautiful. Dull and dark spaces will create negativity in the home. Lamps, oversized floor lamps or beautiful ceiling light fixtures will cultivate positivity and happiness while shaping the interiors as classy and elegant.

Paint up the ceiling

While we often deck up the whole home with beautiful textures and tones, one mistake that is quite common is leaving the ceiling. Gone are the days of keeping the ceiling bland as this most underrated part of a room can easily make or break your overall interiors. Throwing some elegant yet quirky elements over the ceiling is the most wonderful way to incorporate a splash of colour, and create visual interest by crafting a focal point while making the room appear dreamy or dashing. Giving space to certain patterns or designs on your ceilings can do more than just appearance; indeed, it can even make your room taller while setting the tone to more welcoming. Play up with bright tones for an enhanced appearance.

While these tips are handy and easy, you can analyse your space and introduce elements like plants, fairy lights, and bookshelves to personalise your space while amplifying its appearance.

