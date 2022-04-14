Shoe racks that will help you store and keep your footwear in good condition

No matter how crazy footwear fans are, you ought to take care of all of them. Cleaning them regularly without saying but storing them in an appropriate manner is also crucial to increase their lifespan. Choose the best shoe racks so that you can maintain their glory, style and prevent their structure from becoming hampered. Now men can buy all of their formal shoes and favourite running shoes while women can vouch for some classy pencil heel sandals without worrying about their maintenance and storage.

Best shoe racks for storing shoes

Below is the list of shoes that can help you store and keep your footwear in good condition for a prolonged period of time.

1. Shoe Locker 4 Door Metal Shoe Rack

This Shoe Locker 4 Door Metal Shoe Rack is a 26 inch shoe rack that has the capacity to store 12 pairs of footwear. It is an ultra compact shoe rack that can be mounted on the wall. It is only 5 feet slim and occupies minimum space. The superior quality of the lock will keep your footwear safe even outside the home.

2. Haus Alchemy 8 Tier Space Saving Alloy Steel Shoe Rack

This alloy steel shoe rack is found in every Indian household. It is a shelf organizer that will help you manage and locate your footwear of the day with ease. It has the capacity to hold upto 40 pairs of footwear. It is easy to clean and movable. The large load bearing capacity and thick metal frame makes it sturdy enough to hold up 80 kgs.

3. Ebee 4 Shelves Shoe Cabinet

Ebee 4 Shelves Shoe Cabinet is an easy to assemble and fold shoe rack to store your exclusive shoes in a neat and tidy manner. It is made up of strong and durable material. It is an attractive shoe rack that is stylish and comes with awesome functionality.

4. DeckUp Bei 2-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs

This shoe rack has a contemporary style made up from high grade European standard engineered wood. This shoe rack asks for easy peasy assembling steps. It has a spacious design and a scratch and water resistant finish.

5. Cello-NOV_SHOERACK_B/G Novelty Compact Shoe Rack

This shoe rack is a lightweight, sturdy and compact shoe storage solution. It has a stylish design that adds style, class and grace to any space. It is also a portable cabinet that has two metal rods. These rods have a powder coating that makes it resistant to corrosion. The side air ventilator is provided to assure that no foul odor is generated inside the cabinet.

6. Lukzer Shoe Rack with 6 Layers Multipurpose Storage

This shoe rack is a DIY shoe stand. It is a portable cabinet with a slim design. It is aesthetically pleasing and functional. It is not only a shoe cabinet but also a book and baby clothes organiser. With its smooth surface finish and rounded corners, this shoe shelf will not cause harm to your belongings or your children

7. WOODEN STREET Macon Engineered Wood Shoe Rack

This shoe rack comes with a seat. It has a high grade premium engineering wood with natural wood grain finish. With minimal assembling efforts, you can easily store all of your footwear in a highly organised manner.

Pick one of the best shoe racks and treasure your footwear in an organised and neat manner. A shoe rack is a savior that will never wear off your footwear and help you maintain its glory.