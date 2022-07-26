6 Comfortable silk pillowcases for a good night’s sleep

Do you know how a good quality silk pillowcase benefits you? You can wake up without the bed-head, no matter how much you move around at night. Silk doesn’t cause friction on your hair, so you can wake up frizz-free and without the tangles or breakage caused by sleeping. Resting on the silky smooth surface helps to prevent sleep lines on your face, which over time develop into more permanent wrinkles. It is naturally antibacterial and prevents growth of acne-causing bacteria. Silk is naturally hypoallergenic, meaning it repels dust mites and allergens.

6 Best Silk Pillowcases

1. Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases Queen

These 100% viscose from bamboo pillowcases have tiny gaps in the fabric, helping to wick-away sweat. Bedsure pillowcases allow air to circulate through the pillowcase all night long, even in hot weather. The smoothness and moisture retaining effects of these pillowcases will help your hair glide over it to reduce tension and pulling at night. Unlike cotton, which tends to absorb some moisture from skin and hair, superb fabrics do not absorb the moisture from your hair or skin in this way. These pillowcases are made from a luxuriously silky and soft fabric to create a lustrous and shiny appearance, with a characteristic smooth texture. The yarns are packed closely together, resulting in strong, thick fabric, viscose from bamboo pillowcases that are more durable and less likely to be torn.

2. Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen

This is a 100% polyester satin pillowcases protecting delicate facial hair from scratches, creases and tugs, helping to reduce split ends and ensuring a night of restorative beauty sleep. Envelope closure end design prevents your pillows from escaping during your sweet dream. Satin does not rip your skin of natural, important oils, satin isn't as drying as cotton. Turn Bedsure's satin pillowcase inside out, place it inside a mesh laundry bag and wash with a mild detergent.

3. J JIMOO Natural 22 Momme 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This pillow is made of silk which is soft and smooth, and the friction coefficient to its human body is the lowest in all fibers, only 7.4%. Silk contains 18 amino acids to improve your skin. The more hydrated your skin is, the less noticeable fine lines and wrinkles become. It can reduce friction by 43% on average. Silk helps to maintain the natural oils in your hair and keep it smooth when you toss and turn at night. Silk naturally regulates heat, which helps you maintain the correct body temperature.

4. Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Standard

These pillow cases are made of Silk, with rich elastic touch, extremely soft appearance, not easy to wrinkle, strong and durable. The surface of the Silk Pillowcase is smooth and shiny, reducing friction on beautiful curly hairstyles and the face.

5. INSSL Silk Pillowcase for Women, Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This cooling silk pillowcase is made of excellent high-quality silk fabric,it’s smooth and silky. INSSL silk pillowcase is hypoallergenic, prevents allergens, and is for the sake of allergic people, no matter how much you squeeze and rub, your skin will not wrinkle easily, safe and healthy. The mulberry silk pillowcase adopts advanced production technology, sewing thread, neat and fine stitches, strong and durable, and firm zipper. They also pay attention to details, the inner stitching of the silk pillowcase.

7. Powsure Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Due to the natural protein structure of silkworm, the 22 momme mulberry silk pillowcase with silk sleep masks for women can minimize split ends, frizz, and dryness. It also reduces friction by 30% on average. The hidden zipper to keep 22 momme mulberry silk pillowcase snugly on the pillow and gives the pillow a very elegant look. This organic silk pillowcase is ultra soft, cooling, and non-absorbent making it ultra breathable, preventing breakouts and reducing sleep wrinkles. In addition, our pure mulberry silk fabric contains 18 amino acids that make it ideal for sensitive skin.

Invest in a good quality silk pillow and secure your good night's sleep.

