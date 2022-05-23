Simple ways to jazz up your space in Moroccan style

The Moroccan-inspired home designs are all about textures and patterns. Right from a unique colour palette to dramatic tiles- there is something extremely soothing about the alluring Moroccan style. If you are tired of the monotonous repetitive patterns in your abode, then this is the perfect season to spruce up your home with colourful and cosy hand-crafted accents stirred by Moroccan bravura and incorporate new-fangled flair in your space. Don’t know how to bring a Moroccan theme to your home? Here are 5 ways to abide by while outshining your space elegantly from Moroccan influences.

Give your walls a tile backsplash

The trend of tiles is gaining huge momentum these days. Tiles give a quick makeover to your otherwise dull walls and are a great long-term element that saves you from splurging extra money on the wear and tear. When it comes to interiors, it’s not always about how you tweak the big fancy elements or cabinets to play up the style, small things like walls can make a big difference! Filling up your walls with Moroccan tiles is a sure-fire way to cultivate happier surroundings around. If you are opting for big dramatic tiles, then try to keep the pitch of the overall décor subtle net neutral.

Use multiple textures and fabrics

Moroccan-style houses are elegantly hinted with woven textures and fabrics. Woven textures and fabrics not uplift the entire sense of the space but also please the eye while boosting the mood. Irrespective of the season, the patterns and geometric Arabic designs look royal. You can cover your couches with printed silk, cotton, or velvet fabrics with elaborate and ornate patterns. Moreover, change the theme of your cushions and keep them abstract and geometric to bring out the best look. Make sure that the fabric you are using should be affluent and that too with the glam of a variety of colours. Also, consider draped curtains at the windows, which will give a unique sparkle to your home.

Lanterns

Whenever we hear the word Moroccan, the intricate Aladdin lanterns pop to mind. Isn’t it? A lavishing Morocco-style home is incomplete without the touch of sophisticated metallic lanterns. The big ceiling ones are also good to go while to create a more lavishing look, you can go place lanterns on the floor nearby your rugs or electric candles to mark a statement. Brass or copper-inspired lanterns that create amazing shadows will add a unique vibe to your home.

Decorative rugs on rugs

The Moroccan style always features rugs on rugs to give that cosy feel and appeal to the abode. It also sets the mood and affixes a welcoming vibe to your dwelling. Make sure that you opt for a varied layer of rugs ranging from different textures, patterns, and colours for creating an eclectic and stimulating Moroccan vibe. Moreover, accompany some cute and small pouffes to complete the whole look.

Add a pop of prints to your dwelling with these Moroccan styles and make your abode a haven that reflects positive vibes and plush atmosphere.

