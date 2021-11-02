Sleek tower fans to feel breezy in any corner of your home

Fans are necessary to beat the heat in any season. If you want to feel the breeze in every nook and corner of your home then you should take a glimpse at these sleek tower fans. They are ideal for a smooth air throw without hampering the look of your home decor. You can place them in an air conditioned room to improve the cool air circulation. What is the plus point? It occupies minimal space!

1. Russell Hobbs RTF 4800 Tower Fan

Russell Hobbs RTF 4800 Tower Fan comes with a remote for easy operations. You can control the air flow in three different modes, keep an eye on the temperature, swing as well as set a timer. Higher the speed the stronger the flow of the tower fan. In addition, they are sleek, classy and modern in appearance.

Price: Rs. 9995

Deal: Rs. 7900

2. Bajaj Tempesta 80 W

Bajaj tower fan is known for a high delivery of air with four speed levels. It does not make any noise and throws cleaner air with the help of the double sided washable filter. This filter has the capability of killing all the contaminants present in the air.

Price: Rs. 12,620

Deal: Rs. 9,850

3. Deco Air Tower

This tower fan provides instant comfort with its three wind modes. The air throw of this tower fan is perfect to feel instant relief. Now you can say goodbye to heat in no time with this purchase. The attractive design of the tower fan suits any type of home decor. This fan will not be an out of place decor in your room or nooks.

Price: Rs. 9990

Deal: Rs. 7549

4. Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan is a high velocity tower fan that has a multi function remote control and a LED display. Now you can keep a track of temperature easily with the help of this tower fan. Plug this fan to the wall outlet and enjoy the freshness of the cool breeze in cosy corners of your house.

Price: Rs. 9990

Deal: Rs. 9499

5. Fanzart Tron Wooden Tower Fan

This fan rotates upto 90 degrees and comes with a smart touch display. You can also set the speed as per your choice. This fan is an attractive piece of technology due to its eco-friendly features. Now you can place it in any corner and make your indoor nooks a breezy corner.

Price: Rs. 19,990

Deal: Rs. 18, 991

Indians have a very strong connection with fans and air conditions. At times, the structure of the room might drift you away from the breezy areas of the rooms. Not to worry, these sleek and classic tower fans will aid to beat the heat in no time. These techno-savvy fans have enough ability to unwind your itch due to heat and sweat.

