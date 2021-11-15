Smart devices for your homes to stay at the top of the tech revolution
Smart technology is the future. The implications of the same can be debatable but its exponential growth is not. AI has reduced the risks of man-made errors multifold and continues to improve everyday due to new inventions by scientists, researchers and data scientists. From smart devices like Alexa, smart cameras and smart locks, the overall quality of our life can be considerably improved. So, whether you’re a tech geek or harbour a nascent interest in this arena, be sure to check out our list of smart devices for your homes that are bound to make your life easier.
1. Smart Security Camera
When you are away from home, there are always people and things you will worry about. Let the camera help you stay with them anytime, anywhere. Receive a notification if your little boy is working in the kitchen to make his lunch, or your fur baby is messing around inside the kitchen. Always stay with what matters most to you from anywhere, anytime.
2. Smart Door Lock with Bluetooth
The lock will eliminate the manual locking as it will lock automatically when the door gets closed. Having fingerprint access means you will never have to worry about forgetting your passwords or lost keys. The most convenient way to get in is simplified with its precise and rapid one-touch direct fingerprint identification.
3. WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb
Now you can control your light from anywhere with the Wipro Next Smart App. You can light up your home remotely even when you are on holiday for better security. Transform your room to all kinds of themes such as reading, night, meeting, leisure, soft by changing brightness and white color between Warm White and Cool Day White.
4. Smart Tracker
Never forget anything behind, ever! This smart tracker makes it virtually impossible for you to leave your belongings behind. Hear an alert on your smartphone as soon as your valuables disconnect. Not just your valuables, it keeps you safe as well. If you sense a threat, you can send an SOS alert along with your GPS location to 3 of your near and dear ones.
5. Smart IR Control Hub
You can say, "Alexa, turn on/off Air Conditioning, turn up/down temperature, set temperature to (value)" et cetera with the help of this control panel. Control the devices you want by simply learning the functions of the original remote and control other appliances such as heater, ceiling fans, LEDs and all infrared remote-control devices at the tip of your fingers.
6. Smart Speaker
Just ask Alexa for music, recipes, scores, weather and it'll reply with answers, the dual far-field mics ensures Alexa listens to your voice commands precisely. You can also control your IR appliances like TV, set-top box, AC directly from the Zeb home app and also via voice commands. Get it now!
ALSO READ: Children's Day Special: Must have board games for children