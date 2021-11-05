Solve all your storage woes with these cabinets

Be it leaving your folded clothes on that abandoned sofa in the corner of your room or putting your pile of newly shopped items on your working chair, we’re all used to these bad habits. It is, however, vital to dedicate specific spaces to house your miscellaneous stuff to keep your home clutter free and tidy. Be sure to check out our list of durable and good quality cabinets so that next time your mother doesn’t scold you for leaving your house a mess!

1. 4-Shelf Closet Cloth Organizer

This hanging clothes organizer is made up of high quality non-woven fabric and bamboo charcoal. The four roomy compartments help in keeping your belongings clutter free and tidy. Apart from being easily foldable, the hook and loop fasteners hang easily on closet rods and bars. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 399

BUY NOW

2. 5 Tier Bamboo Rack Organizer

This multi-shelf storage rack can also serve as a clothes drying rack, plant rack and not only in the living room, but also the guest room, entryway, laundry room, et cetera. The elegant bamboo texture gives your room a natural feeling and is aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

PRICE: ₹ 2999

BUY NOW

3. Space Saving Storage Shelf

This space-saving kitchen organizer has a unique design to fit your home and make it look organized. The unique sleek design helps you to place these in the corners and narrow gaps. The 4 casters can be used to flexibly move around wherever needed. The edges are smoothened to avoid any accidents during use.

PRICE: ₹ 1399

BUY NOW

4. Plastic Modular Drawer System

The high quality and attractive colourful drawer system not only helps with daily needs but also creates a colourful attractive theme in your home and enlightens the whole room decor. The drawer is made of top-grade heavyweight non toxic plastic that resists scratches and chips with a smooth and glossy finish that never fades.

PRICE: ₹ 1424

BUY NOW

5. Fabric 4-Drawer Storage Organizer

This lightweight, space-saving set of drawers is perfect for keeping articles of clothing, accessories, and other items neatly organized and at your fingertips. Compact enough to set inside a closet or in any household space for easy access to essentials, the storage organizer works well in dorm rooms, kid’s rooms, bedrooms, and much more.

PRICE: ₹ 2699

BUY NOW

6. 4 Layer Kitchen Storage Shelf

This four-shelf plastic rack is a rectangular shaped storage basket with 4 utility racks that are easily assembled with the help of pillars that fit conveniently into each other giving it a sturdy base. It can be kept on top of the kitchen shelf or on the floor as it is lightweight and can be shifted with ease. Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1299

BUY NOW

