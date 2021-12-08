Sort your home out with THESE organisation products under Rs 300

Organising your home is a huge task and is one work we always procrastinate on. Be it the kitchen, bedroom or study desk or wardrobe, each space in your home needs some organisation work to make your home look well put together. Here are budget-friendly organisation products to declutter your home and arrange things skillfully with almost no effort. All you need is these 5 products to make your living space look less like a zoo.

Table Organiser

Featuring a broken egg design, this pen stand is what you need to enhance the beauty of the table and declutter the mess spread on it.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 289

Trash Bin

Mini trash bin can be used to store your pencil carvings, paper pieces or any waste that you accumulate in your study area, bed or care. The trash bins take up a minimal amount of space yet gives you full garbage capacity, without taking up all your space.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 269

Door Hook Organiser

A hook organiser is a must-have in your bathroom to keep your clothes properly or in the kitchen to hang necessary tools and utensils. This tiny set can solve half your organisation problems and declutter your space.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 299

Cutlery Trays

To arrange your kitchen tools neatly so that you get exactly what you are looking for when you need them, this cutlery tray will be of great use. It easily fits inside drawers and cabinets and is easy to clean.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 235

Designer Small Hooks

This set of easy-to-install Command hooks goes well with your personal decor and can be used on any kind of wall. It’ll let you get all the random clothes you've got lying around off your floors.

Price: Rs 348

Deal: Rs 276

