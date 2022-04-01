Split AC that you need to prep up for summer

Split AC is an appliance that you must own specially if you are unable to resist yourself from the scorching heat and hot summer waves. Summer is also the time when your electricity bills shoot up. In order to keep yourself calm and composed throughout the day and cut down on your bills, you should vouch for an energy efficient split AC at the earliest. Before the heat traps you, you must know how to beat the heat with utmost smartness. The innovations and technological advancements have revolutionised the way people perceive their home appliances and thus the need to transform your home not into a SMART HOME makes more sense.

Amidst summers, we come to know the value of air conditioners. There are multiple types of AC that work according to the desires of their owners. Be it window AC, split AC or a centralised AC, the main aim is to decrease the indoor temperature and deliver what they truly claim. Wish to purchase a split AC? You have landed on the right page. We are here to solve every doubt of yours especially when it comes to split AC. Let’s get started!

What is an inverter AC?

Inverter AC is the most recommended form of split AC. It ensures that you don't see a hike in your electricity bills even if you switch on the AC for a prolonged period. An inverter AC is more economical. It has a smooth operation compared to the fixed speed air conditioners available in the market. As soon as the room is cooled, the inverter air conditioner lowers the speed of the compressor motor to save energy and refrigerant required to cool the air. This variable speed compressor consumes less electricity and thus you will never see a drastic change in your electricity post AC usage. It is the cheapest split AC technology in the current times.

What is a non-inverter AC?

A non-inverter AC has a fixed air compressor that works only at a high speed. Once the room reaches a certain temperature enough to keep the room cooled, the compressor automatically shuts down. The unit has no control over the compressor. It can go on and off at any time to maintain the room temperature but is a special temperature range. Thus, a non inverter AC will either function at the full capacity or will not run at all.

AC Tonnage: -

Summers are round the corner and now you need to hurry up and fix the best split AC at home. But before you start your shopping spree, here is something that you need to know. TONNAGE also known as ton.

While purchasing an AC, ton is an important factor. It is the capability of the AC that describes how much heat the AC unit can remove from the room in one hour. In simpler words, it is the cooling capacity of the air conditioner. The British Thermal Unit also known as BTU is the measurement of heat which decided how quick can the AC cool the room

Snatch a glimpse of the tons found in AC with their heat removing capacity per hour.

Ton BTUs/per hour Room Size 1 ton 12, 000 BTU/h 111 sq ft to 150 sq. ft 2 ton 24, 000 BTU/h 151 sq ft to 200 sq. ft 3 ton 36, 000 BTU/h Approx. 1,800 sq. ft 4 ton 48, 000 BTU/h 2,400 sq. ft 5 ton 60,000 BTU/h 3,000 sq. ft

How to decide the AC tonnage required for your room?

Make yourself aware of the square feet of your room where you wish to install an AC.

Multiply the number of square feet of your room by 25 times.

It will give you total BTUs necessary for your room.

Divide the total BTUs by 12,000.

This will serve you with the total tonnage you require in your new AC.

Split AC to buy this summer:

There are numerous types of AC available for purchase in India. Out of which the best selling type of AC is a split AC. Split AC works on a technology that requires two units. It is largely found in every Indian household. It comes with an air-cooled condensing unit and an air handling unit. It is less noisy and highly effective than other air conditioners.

Here is the list of split ACs curated according to their tonnage.

Best 1 ton split AC

1. Onida 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This Onida 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC serves you with the required ambient temperature. It comes with a 100 percent copper coil and “I feel” sensor. It also gives you a filter cleaning reminder so that you can squeaky clean your AC in a jiffy. With its lowest noise operation, the auto restart and turbo/quick chill features are also worth noting.

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 5 years

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 3 star

Product Warranty: 1 year

Price: Rs. 45, 490

Deal: Rs. 28, 750

Buy Now

2. Croma 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Croma 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with an eco friendly refrigerant sas. It causes no ozone depletion and functions on a low global warming level. It has a turbo, dry, auto, fan and a cool mode. In addition, the 2 way auto air swing facilitates equal circulation of cool air within the room.

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 10 years

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 5 star

Product Warranty: 1 year

Price: Rs. 48,000

Deal: Rs. 33,990

Buy Now

3. AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC has a variable tonnage technology for faster cooling. This AC is suitable for small to medium sized rooms. The condenser comes with an extended lifespan to ensure that the air conditioner is protected in all weather conditions. This AC comes with multiple operating modes like auto mode, fan mode, dry mode and sleep mode for specialised needs. In addition the four stage filtration system with micro dust anti-bacterial filters to keep out both visible, invisible dust and other pollutants, making the air healthier to breathe.

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 5 years

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 3 star

Product Warranty: 1 year

Price: Rs. 45, 999

Deal: Rs. 27, 999

Buy Now

4. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC comes with a super convertible technology of 6 in 1 cooling. It serves you with a HD filter with anti-virus protection. It has a 4 way swing that is worth appreciating for uniform airflow and ventilation. The dual rotary compressor and artificial intelligence of this AC is the key feature of this AC.

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 10 years

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 3 star

PCB Warranty: 5 year

Price: Rs. 61,990

Deal: Rs. 37,490

Buy Now

5. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Split AC comes with wifi, automatic humidity control, antiviral and HEPA filter. This AC can be operated through devices like Alexa and Google Assistant with the help of your smartphones. It also has nano silver green antibacterial evaporator coils. These coils kill most of the bacteria, fungi, molds, spores and other microbes. It ensures a better cooling performance and also requires low maintenance. These features enhance the durability of the AC.

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 10 years

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 3 star

Product Warranty: 1 year

Price: Rs. 53,990

Deal: Rs. 29,790

Buy Now

Best 2 ton split AC

1. Panasonic 2 Ton 5 Star Split Air Conditioner

Panasonic 2 Ton 5 Star Split Air Conditioner is a Wi-Fi twin cool inverter AC. It has a seamless hands-free operation and voice control with auto convertible Alexa and Google Assistant. The anti corrosion blue fin technology enhances the durability of your air conditioner in high humidity coastal areas.

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 10 years

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 5 star

Product Warranty: 1 year

PCB Warranty: 5 years

Price: Rs. 77,150

Deal: Rs. 54,900

Buy Now

2. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC performs on an advanced air purification technology. It offers instant cooling with its sleep mode, self diagnosis and auto restart options. The glow buttons of the remote control ensures that you locate the AC remote and hit the right button in the dark. The active dehumidifier and sleep mode makes this AC worth the value.

Compressor: Non inverter

Compressor Warranty: Limited

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 3 star

Product Warranty: Limited

Price: Rs. 69,990

Deal: Rs. 46,990

Buy Now

3. Hitachi 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Hitachi 2 Ton 5 Star Split AC comes with a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It cuts down humidity level inside the room and achieves set temperature faster. A unique alert reminds you to clean the filter at regular intervals, ensuring powerful cooling all the time. The super slit fins of Hitachi AC have multiple slits that provide more heat exchange area and cools the room faster.

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 10 years

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 5 star

Product Warranty: 2 years

PCB Warranty: 5 years

Price: Rs. 79, 000

Deal: Rs. 57, 990

Buy Now

4. Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a flexicool convertible 4-in-1 cooling technology. The variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load for higher energy savings and cool even at 52 degree celsius. If you are looking for a better cooling air conditioner that requires low maintenance, then you should definitely pick this split AC. It is absolutely suitable for large rooms. Now you enjoy a personalised cooling at a single click with Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC.

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 10 years

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 3 star

Product Warranty: 1 year

Price: Rs. 78,890

Deal: Rs. 51,800

Buy Now

5. LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is a super convertible 6-in-1 cooling AC that you need to beat the heat in utmost style. It has a HD filter and comes with an anti-virus protection. It also has a 4 way swing to cool the entire room uniformly. It has multiple key features like 6 fan speed steps, Hi grooved copper, stabilizer free operation, smart diagnosis system, comfort air, magic display, monsoon comfort, self diagnosis, auto clean, sleep mode and auto restart. What else do you need to keep yourself cool and calm amidst summers?

Compressor: Inverter

Compressor Warranty: 10 years with gas charging

Condenser: Copper

Energy Rating: 3 star

Product Warranty: 1 year

PCB Warranty: 5 years

Price: Rs. 85,990

Deal: Rs. 50,490

Buy Now

These are the best split AC that you should think of buying at the earliest. Remember! The prices will increase since the summer will be at its peak in the upcoming days. Don't waste much time and bring the most suitable AC home today itself. Check out the detailed description and features along with the size of your room where it is supposed to be installed. Split ACs will amp up the overall decor of your room by keeping the atmosphere cool and pleasant amidst summers.

If you are looking for the cheapest AC, then note down the requirements and compare the specifications of various air conditioners. The comparison will help you to make a quick decision. But remember, do not compare too many air conditioners as it may lead to confusion.

Since you are well versed with the best 1 and 2 ton split AC, you should not forget to consider the other types of AC available for purchase in the Indian market. Though split ACs rank at the top, the below types of AC don't fall short in offering similar results.

Types of AC

There are numerous types of AC available in India for purchase that can suit every budget range of a common man. The technology, working pattern, capacity, energy consuming power, space requirements, maintenance, star rating and ton are the key factors that make them different from one another.

1. Split AC: What is split AC and how does it work? It sucks warm air, lowers its temperature and then throws it back. A split air conditioner first pumps a gas refrigerant into the unit's cooling circuit. Then, the compressor pumps it into the condenser unit. As the gas moves through the condenser, it cools down and evaporates into a liquid. Split ACs are widely purchased due to their powerful and jaw dropping specifications. Some split ACs are smart enough to understand its own cleaning and working pattern whereas some need manual attention.

2. Multi split AC: A multi split AC has one compressor and multiple indoor air outlets that are placed in different nooks and corners of the house. With only one outdoor compressor that is connected to a maximum of five indoor air outlets, this multi split AC has the power to cool all the rooms in one go. This is only possible due to the refrigerant lines rather than a complex duct system. The temperature of all the indoor units of air outlets can be controlled independently.

3. Window AC: All window AC functions on only one single unit. It can be mounted on walls or in the windows. Window AC is the simplest form of AC unit that brings in no maintenance fuss unlike the two units found in split AC. It is compacted in size and contains all the components in just one unit.

4. Centralised AC: In a centralised AC the air is cooled at one central location. It is then distributed to rooms by one or more fans. This requires multiple ductwork. The work of the air conditioner compressor is what plays the role of a one man show. It makes the whole process of air conditioning possible seamlessly.

5. Ductless AC: As the name suggests, a ductless AC comes without a duct. They are small in size and require low repair and maintenance. They do come with two units i.e outdoor compressing unit and an indoor air outlet. Ductless AC has a simpler installation process. They are less invasive than other air conditioners.

6. Portable AC: A portable AC is an easy to carry AC. It can be your forever companion that you can use anywhere and at any time. However they tend to take more than the usual time to cool the room. This is because of its time consuming and energy dealing capacity. They pull stagnant air while the motor inside the unit cools by throwing it out. The unit also takes the excess warm air and moisture and funnels it through the hose. A portable AC has to deal with its own heat while in operation.

This is the list of the types of AC. Which one is the best? In India, people widely recommend the purchase of a split AC. It consumes less space and doesn't hamper your room decor. It has faster cooling abilities and offers uniform distribution of air. Split ACs that are available in two compressor forms namely inverter and non inverter rank high in the wishlist of all the consumers. They work according to their needs and some can also be controlled with the help of smart technology. Use maximum features of your AC and enjoy a cool summer sitting at home.

FAQs

1. Which AC is the best window or split?

Split AC is considered to be the best AC due to its smart appearance. The outdoor unit can be placed anywhere outside the window where there is sufficient space and plain surface. On the other hand, window ACs might occupy your window space or look bold when installed.

2. What is inverter split AC?

An inverter split AC lowers its speeds when the room is cooled as required. Once the compressor reaches a particular temperature, it lowers its speed which directly consumes less electricity. It doesn't work on “all or run” principle like non-inverter air conditioners. If you wish to cut down on your bills and save maximum electricity then you must purchase an inverter split AC.

3. What aspects should you consider while purchasing an air conditioner?

While purchasing an air conditioner you should analyse its features and specifications after noting down the square feet of your room where the air conditioner is supposed to be installed. Then look at the capacity, compressor types, star rating, cooling capacity, refrigerant, energy consumption, corrosion resistance powers, product warranty, PCB warranty, compressor warranty, installation process and the cost of the maintenance.

4. Why should I buy a split AC?

A split AC has lower noise generating performance. It can be installed anywhere for uniform cooling technology. The outdoor unit that exhales heat doesn’t cause any harm to the overall functioning of the indoor air outlet. It is highly energy efficient, available in colours and is an alluring appliance meant for your bedroom, living room, dining area, study room, etc.

5. When should one clean the filters of the split AC?

You can clean the filter with a brush or hold it under running water after every two weeks. The cleaning interval also depends on your usage. Uncleaned filters may prevent the air outlet from throwing out cooler air as expected. For proper functioning of the air conditioner one must clean the filters and service the AC after every 6 months. Regular maintenance and services may enhance the lifespan of your AC units.

6. Why is an AC given 5 star energy ratings?

A 5 star energy rating of the AC denotes its performance. There are certain important features that help in understanding the 5 star energy rating formula amongst the air conditioners which are the noise levels, air quality, cooling speed, complaints, type of the condenser coil, warranty of the product, PCB and compressor.

7. What is self cleaning technology in ACs?

A self cleaning technology in ACs is the ability of the indoor unit to prevent moisture, humidity, dust and minute particles. The smart detection technology also alarms you when the AC is malfunctioning. This alarm will help you to take quick actions suitable for the air conditioner.

8. How can an AC save electricity?

An inverter AC can pave the way for saving energy as well as electricity. Amidst summer, it is necessary to make sure that your frequent usage of air conditioner doesn't hamper your electricity bill budget. If any of these inverter ACs fit in your budget as per your requirement, do cross-check the features and be an informed buyer. Inverter ACs are always better than the non-inverter whose compressor functions at full speed and shuts down completely once it reaches a certain temperature.

9. Which are the best AC brands in India?

Carrier, Bluestar, Voltas, Lloyd, Hitachi, L.G, Panasonic and O General are the top brands that rank higher in the wishlist of the consumers. The services offered by these brands with regards to air conditioners are worth appreciating. They offer a variety of goods and services that fit in the budget of every low to high class consumer.

10. What tonnage of AC is adequate for my room?

It is necessary to find out the square feet/ the area of your room where you wish to install an AC. After analysing the area of your room, multiply the number of the square feet of your room by 25 times. Then divide the figure with 12,000 BTU. The solution to your calculation will help you with the required tonnage for your room. This way you can easily find out whether you have to buy a 1 or 2 ton AC. Never fail to notice the ton because that tells you the cooling capacity of the AC. This cooling capacity will play a major role in cooling your room right from switching the AC on.

11. Can I spray air freshener into split AC?

A mild air freshener can be sprayed on to the filter of the indoor unit. There is an allocated space for spraying air fresheners so that your AC will throw out fragrant cool air. However the sprayed air freshener’s aroma won't last for days. It will temporarily create an aromatic atmosphere and refresh your mind seamlessly.

12. What is the adequate temperature of AC?

The adequate temperature of the AC is 24 degree celsius. It is enough to experience a pleasant atmosphere. It is neither too chilly nor too hot. If you set a temperature below 24 degree celsius, it might consume more energy and hamper your pink health after a period of time.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: What is collagen? Get to know the magical powers of collagen supplements for alluring skin elasticity