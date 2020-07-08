  1. Home
Starting a vegetable garden? Here's what you should keep in mind

There are certain things you need to consider before planting a vegetable garden. Here's what you need to know in order to start.
Mumbai
Nothing brings freshness and beauty to your abode than adding some greenery to it. Vegetable gardening is one way to bring greenery as well as save money. Growing vegetables in your own garden helps you ensure that whatever you're eating is healthy and fresh. 

Are you planning to design a vegetable garden but don't know where to start? Believe it or not, it's pretty easy to grow your own vegetables. All you require is patience and smart tactics to get the most out of your garden space. If you still can't figure it out, don't worry, we are here to help. Today, we're talking about some tips and tricks to plan the vegetable garden of your dreams. 

Here are a few things to keep in mind before planting your vegetable garden. 

1- Direct sunlight is important for vegetables to grow properly. The selected area for the garden should receive at least 6-8 hours or more for direct sunlight. However, leafy greens and some crops can handle less sun. 

2- Make sure the area you're selecting has a good source of water as vegetables need water regularly to grow. Also, ensure the area is pest-free. 

3- Soil is one of the most important factors to consider when planting a vegetable garden. It should be rich in organic matter. Soil rich in organic matter has all kinds of organisms that will benefit your plants. Take samples for a proper assessment of the texture of the soil, or you can buy a soil test kit. 

4- Try to invest in organic gardening products rather than synthetic fertilisers and chemicals. Providing your plants with water, sun, and nutrients is the fastest way to ward off pests and diseases that make you healthy. 

5- Right tools are required for preparing the garden and caring for the plants. You will need a shovel, fork, trowel and tiller to create the garden. You should invest in a hose and nozzle or some irrigation system once your plants start growing. 

6- Go for raised beds to round the soil. Raised beds are growing the soil higher than the ground by six or more inches. 

7- Pay attention to how you arrange your plants. Instead of planting them in square or rows, stagger the plants by planting in triangles to make the most of your space. 

Credits :thespruce, Getty

