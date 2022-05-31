Steer clear of these mistakes while renovating your home

The internet is jam-packed with guides of information about the things to bear in mind while renovating your home but have you ever wondered about the mistakes that you can commit while refurbishing your abode? Well, keeping a track of what you should be doing is definitely not enough when it comes to home décor. Rookie mistakes can hamper all your planning while obstructing the potential outcomes (even after making a hole in your pocket) and therefore learning what you should not do while transforming the interiors of your home is extremely important.

Here is a list of mistakes that you most probably would commit while shaping your home interior.

First things first, overlooking the space of your abode

When it comes to home décor, not keeping a track of the space is one of the basic mistakes that usually people commit. Not considering space will only lead to clutter, impractical plans or investing in unnecessary household items that will only take a toll on the appearance of your home. Make sure to measure your space properly and before investing in any artefact, check the size and only buy those items that fit in well for a neat and optimised outcome.

Not highlighting what’s priority

Before choosing or picking out items for your home, it is extremely important to prioritise a theme or elements that are quintessential to avoid any splurge. If you have a small space, the need for this becomes even more important to avoid a claustrophobic environment. Before choosing things like tiles, countertops, or even a layout, analyse your requirements for a clear understanding of your must-haves.

Choosing too many trends

Due to the excitement of a new home, we often end up making bad decisions! Following the trends is one thing but make sure that you don’t forget the potential of your home while investing in trending patterns or designs. Understand that each and every design or social norm is not made for your home. Cut out each and everything as per the requirement of your space and invest in styles that look decent and timeless so that you don’t have to redo the décor after every few months (as soon as the trend changes).

Buying furniture before picking a design vocabulary

Impatience can take a toll on the look of your home easily. Make sure to wait up until a good layout of your home is ready (walls are painted and the floor is set up). Then only you will be able to decide properly, which and what type of furniture to buy with proper dimensions. Also, interpret a design vocabulary in your mind like what type of tables you want (round or cornered), how many quantities you want, should you go with multipurpose furniture etc, etc for a neat interior.

Make notes of these mistakes and ensure that you play mindfully when it is about revamping the home decor or else the final outcome will only look tacky.

